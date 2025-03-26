A 'global city' is ambitious, but what Chennai needs may be vertical growth

Chennai, bursting at the seams with a population of around 1 crore and counting, is looking at its own Navi Mumbai or Noida.

A 'global city' close to the metro — with IT parks, fintech trade zones, R&D centres, financial hubs, educational and healthcare facilities, shopping complexes, green energy systems and co-working spaces — may be just what Chennai needs. This is what the the Tamil Nadu government, in its recently announced budget, proposed in its ambitious plan for a 2,000-acre (8 sq km) ‘global city’ near Chennai.

However, experts say such horizontal growth may barely meet the city's needs. Vertical growth, instead, may be a much better solution, they say.

'Vertical urbanisation' refers to building upwards instead of outwards, focusing on high-rise buildings to accommodate a large population within a limited space, as opposed to sprawling horizontally.

More space

Ashok Vardhan Shetty, a former IAS officer, said Chennai, which spans 426 sq km, needs to grow vertically to avoid the problems of a low-density urban sprawl.

In fact, in all satellite cities, a planned and vertical growth must be prioritised over haphazard and unplanned horizontal development, he remarked.

"The proposed global city would be smaller in size than Anna Nagar and would lack the critical size,” Shetty told The Federal. “After providing for roads, open spaces and green spaces (over 40 per cent), what will be left for development will be less than 5 sq km." A satellite city should be at least 100 sq km wide, he said.

Problems foreseen

The small area would make relocation challenging, say experts, adding there might not be many takers.

Inadequate as 8 sq km may seem, acquiring the land near Chennai could pose a certain major hurdle. R Radhakrishnan, former national president of the Builders Association of India, said the land cost and the challenges in land acquisition make vertical growth more optimal.

"The government has increased the compensation value in real estate,” he told The Federal. “Vertical growth is inevitable. Land should [instead] be given for open spaces to avoid concrete jungles.”

He cited the example of a satellite town proposed on the Trichy National Highway and the East Coast Road (ECR). It was axed after facing opposition from certain sections of society.

Likely spots

The success of the global city project hinges on extensive planning and evaluation with adequate land acquisition.

Urban planning experts emphasise that the ECR and the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) lack rail links, making the Kanchipuram-Chengalpattu and the Chennai-Bangalore highway potential regions for a new satellite city.

If the proposed global city is IT-focused, Sriperumbudur could be a good choice, given its growing tech scenario and connectivity, said Eromitha, a Bengaluru-based architect. For industry-driven development, Chengalpattu would be a better fit due to its strong manufacturing base. “But resources, including land and ecology, are vital considerations," she added.

Creation of opportunities

According to KP Subramanian, a former professor of urban engineering at Anna University, a global city should not only help decongest the main city but also create opportunities in manufacturing and production, facilitating a sustainable economy.

“There are several new towns in Kanchipuram or Chengalpattu that can be augmented and developed," he said. If private and government investments were expanded and distributed well in a new city, it could attract people, he added.

“Massive employment opportunities are required to enable the shifting of masses. Advanced transport facilities need to be provided for access, along with recreation and other secondary factors," Subramanian said.

Classic examples

Everyone admits there will be some hiccups when a new global city comes up, as was seen in the case of Noida and Navi Mumbai. But they are now seen as classic examples of successful global cities.

Extending the metro line in Chennai to the new city could be key. This has been done between New Delhi and adjoining Noida, which falls in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Madhulikaa, co-founder of Thisai, a firm focused on urban advocacy, urban planning and public policy, highlights the importance of identifying hotspots with employment opportunities and good road connectivity.

She notes that the lack of easy accessibility to Chennai has been a significant factor in the failure of past attempts to set up satellite towns. A seamless transportation system linking Chennai and nearby areas should be a priority.

Better infrastructure

Madhulikaa feels while vertical expansion is needed, horizontal growth cannot be done away with. "Horizontal expansion through well-planned satellite towns is also needed as vertical growth alone won't help with decongestion as overpopulation would also become a concern," she told The Federal.

As urban areas grow, the existing systems may no longer be sufficient to handle the increased pressure on infrastructure and natural resources. This could lead to flooding as well as water and air quality issues.

“Therefore, updating these systems with more efficient pipelines, improved drainage capacity, and better overall stormwater management solutions is critical for ensuring that the development can be sustained safely and responsibly," she said.

Chennai is already working toward vertical expansion, said Madhulikaa, pointing out that in 2023, there was a proposal to increase the floor space index (FSI) to 6.5 along the transportation corridors — major highways and metro routes.

Bengaluru example

Experts stress that evaluating resource availability is crucial. Analysing trends to predict future requirements will ensure that the new city remains prepared and adaptable.

Eromitha pointed out that Bengaluru's satellite cities are a great example of how urban extensions can cater to different needs while being connected by the Satellite Town Ring Road (STRR).

This approach helps manage resources better, reduces pressure on the main city, and supports collective development in the region, she told The Federal.

The FSI factor

Previous attempts to establish satellite towns near Chennai have largely been unfruitful. The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is now working on developing six satellite towns — in Minjur, Chengalpattu, Thirumazhisai, Mamallapuram, Kanchipuram, and Tiruvallur.

Everyone admits that the average FSI in Chennai is about 2, which is very low. If this is increased by 5 to 10 times, then a satellite city of 100 sq km can accommodate the same 1 crore population.

But is this possible? Can it happen? These are critical questions.