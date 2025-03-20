Pickleball in Chennai: Fast-growing sport that's winning hearts

Pickleball, a unique mix of tennis, badminton, and table tennis, is rapidly gaining popularity in Chennai. The sport, known for its ease of learning and accessibility, is attracting players of all ages. But what makes it stand out, and why is it becoming a sensation in the city?

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is played on a court that is smaller than that used for tennis and uses a paddle and a plastic ball. The objective is simple -- hit the ball over the net and into the opponent’s court. Unlike tennis, pickleball has an underarm serve, making it easier for beginners.

"It's a mixture of tennis, badminton, and table tennis to a certain point. It's played to 11 points, and the underarm serve makes it different from tennis," says a player.

Watch: Tennis under threat? How pickleball is overtaking tennis

Another unique aspect is the "kitchen"—a designated green area where players cannot volley the ball. These quirky rules add a fun twist to the game, making it an engaging experience for all.

Rise of pickleball in Chennai

The sport’s popularity in Chennai has surged, with local clubs and communities embracing it. Pickleball is not only fun but also a great workout, making it appealing to both younger players and older adults.

"If you competitively play pickleball, you burn 800 calories per hour," says a fitness enthusiast. "Compared to running on a treadmill, this is a much more enjoyable way to stay fit."

Tournaments and leagues are also emerging across the city, further fueling its growth. Many players are drawn to the social aspect of the sport, making new friends while engaging in friendly competition.

How is pickleball different from tennis?

One of the key differences is the size of the court—pickleball requires less running, making movement easier. The ball moves slower than in tennis, and the paddles are solid, unlike the stringed rackets used in tennis.

"The smaller court and slower ball make it easier to pick up compared to tennis," says a player. "That’s why more people want to play."

Additionally, players from other sports find it easier to adapt. "If you’ve played badminton, your smashes, overhead shots, and serves will help in pickleball," explains another player.

Sport for all ages, fitness levels

Pickleball is not just about fun—it’s a full-body workout that improves fitness, agility, and balance. Unlike high-impact sports, it is gentler on the body, making it ideal for older players.

"I feel like it's an easy way to get my cardio in every day," shares a regular player. "I don’t do much cardiovascular exercise outside of pickleball, so it helps a lot."

Beyond fitness, pickleball’s social aspect makes it special. Many players enjoy the community vibe, engaging in friendly matches and even competing in local tournaments.

Here to stay

As Chennai’s pickleball community continues to grow, it’s clear that this sport is more than just a trend. With its perfect blend of fun, fitness, and social engagement, pickleball is set to become a staple in Chennai’s sports culture.

"I finished my game. Now it’s your turn," says a passionate player, inviting more people to join the movement.

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.