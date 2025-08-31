EPS and Annamalai share stage at Moopanar event, fuel alliance buzz
Even as Sitharaman urged for unity among Opposition leaders in TN ahead of 2026 polls, EPS and Annamalai seen together have reinforced signals of rapprochement
AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai were spotted seated next to each other at GK Moopanar’s memorial event in Chennai on August 30 – an unusual sight that stirred up speculation about NDA’s alliance equations ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.
The memorial event turned into a political show of strength for the NDA in Tamil Nadu (TN), with senior leaders of the BJP and AIADMK sharing the stage. Notably, EPS seated next to ex-BJP chief Annamalai raised eyebrows since it was largely due to the BJP leader's stand against the AIADMK that led to the collapse of the ties between the two parties in TN.
The relationship between AIADMK chief Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai had been marked by open friction. During his tenure as state BJP chief, Annamalai projected himself as a strong, uncompromising leader and often took potshots at the AIADMK’s past record, including criticising former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and EPS. His aggressive style, seen as an attempt to position the BJP as an independent force in Tamil Nadu, created unease within the AIADMK leadership.
Tensions reached a peak in 2023 when Annamalai openly opposed continuing the alliance under EPS’s leadership, leading to a bitter war of words between the two parties. As a result, the BJP contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Tamil Nadu, breaking away from its long-standing partner. However, the poor electoral returns underscored the difficulty of taking on the Dravidian majors without alliances.
Learning from this setback, the BJP central leadership had recently appointed Nainar Nagendran as the state president. Considered non-controversial and more accommodative than Annamalai, Nagendran is seen as the key to mending ties with the AIADMK and strengthening the NDA for the 2026 assembly polls.
According to political observers, the attempt to seat Annamalai and EPS together on the same stage is meant to send a signal to its own cadres and supporters that the relationship between the AIADMK and BJP is getting stronger.
Rich tributes
Meanwhile, at the Moopanar memorial event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s successor Nainar Nagendran, and DMDK treasurer LK Sudheesh were also present.
In her address, Nirmala Sitharaman paid rich tributes to Moopanar, recalling his stature and influence in national politics.
“Moopanar had the calibre to become Prime Minister of India. But when the moment came, powers that opposed him denied him that opportunity. The very forces that today repeatedly invoke Tamil pride did not back a Tamil leader when it truly mattered. That betrayal must not be forgotten,” she said.
Need for unity
Pivoting to present-day politics, she stressed the need for unity in Tamil Nadu’s Opposition ranks.
“In 2026, Tamil Nadu needs a major change. The people are asking for good governance, not liquor-driven policies, not dynastic survival. It is our collective duty to respond. We must strengthen this alliance and work together for the people. Minor differences should not distract us, all leaders here have the maturity to rise above them. Serving the people through this alliance will be the true tribute to Moopanar,” she declared.
Signs of rapprochement?
Sitharaman added that EPS had left the venue earlier for a party meeting but had “spoken well about good governance and people’s welfare,” underscoring the need for unity.
The optics of BJP and AIADMK leaders sitting side by side, especially Palaniswami and Annamalai, have reinforced signals of rapprochement between the two parties, after months of uncertainty over their ties.
Speaking to The Federal, political critic Elangovan Rajasekaran said the optics of the event were significant, as Edappadi Palaniswami and Annamalai were seated together despite Annamalai’s open opposition to the AIADMK alliance under the leadership of EPS.
''It was largely due to Annamalai’s stand that the BJP–AIADMK tie-up collapsed during the Lok Sabha elections. Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech was clearly focused on the role of the BJP in the 2026 alliance, and in that narrative, Annamalai continues to remain the central figure of the party in Tamil Nadu. Though the BJP replaced him with Nainar Nagendran, a less controversial face, to smoothen ties with the AIADMK ahead of the Assembly polls, Annamalai still commands attention because of his mobilising capacity on the ground. His following within BJP’s cadre and among sections of Tamil voters cannot be ignored. That is why EPS, despite past bitterness, seems compelled to keep Annamalai in the loop,’’ he said.
Rajasekaran also added that this meeting signals a tactical reconciliation, with both sides recognising that Annamalai will play the role of a catalyst in mobilising votes in the coming election.
Moopanar as PM?
As a political analyst, Rajasekaran had travelled with Moopanar, covered his campaigns and closely kept watch on his growth as a senior Congress leader.
Reacting to comments made by Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on how some forces blocked Moopanar's chances of becoming a prime minister he said, ''While Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of Moopanar being denied the chance to become Prime Minister, the reality is that Moopanar himself had no such inclination."
Further, he pointed out that Moopanar's name was suggested by leaders like Surjit Singh Barnala, and at that time even Jyoti Basu and VP Singh were being considered.
"In truth, the Congress often used Moopanar as a troubleshooter, a unifier who could bring warring factions together. He was deeply respected for that role, but he never aspired to be Prime Minister,” he added.