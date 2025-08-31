EPS and Annamalai share stage at Moopanar event, fuel alliance buzz

AIADMK’s Edappadi K Palaniswami and former Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai were spotted seated next to each other at GK Moopanar’s memorial event in Chennai on August 30 – an unusual sight that stirred up speculation about NDA’s alliance equations ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

The memorial event turned into a political show of strength for the NDA in Tamil Nadu (TN), with senior leaders of the BJP and AIADMK sharing the stage. Notably, EPS seated next to ex-BJP chief Annamalai raised eyebrows since it was largely due to the BJP leader's stand against the AIADMK that led to the collapse of the ties between the two parties in TN.

The relationship between AIADMK chief Palaniswami and BJP leader K Annamalai had been marked by open friction. During his tenure as state BJP chief, Annamalai projected himself as a strong, uncompromising leader and often took potshots at the AIADMK’s past record, including criticising former chief ministers J Jayalalithaa and EPS. His aggressive style, seen as an attempt to position the BJP as an independent force in Tamil Nadu, created unease within the AIADMK leadership.

Tensions reached a peak in 2023 when Annamalai openly opposed continuing the alliance under EPS’s leadership, leading to a bitter war of words between the two parties. As a result, the BJP contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on its own in Tamil Nadu, breaking away from its long-standing partner. However, the poor electoral returns underscored the difficulty of taking on the Dravidian majors without alliances.

Learning from this setback, the BJP central leadership had recently appointed Nainar Nagendran as the state president. Considered non-controversial and more accommodative than Annamalai, Nagendran is seen as the key to mending ties with the AIADMK and strengthening the NDA for the 2026 assembly polls.

According to political observers, the attempt to seat Annamalai and EPS together on the same stage is meant to send a signal to its own cadres and supporters that the relationship between the AIADMK and BJP is getting stronger.

Rich tributes

Meanwhile, at the Moopanar memorial event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai’s successor Nainar Nagendran, and DMDK treasurer LK Sudheesh were also present.

In her address, Nirmala Sitharaman paid rich tributes to Moopanar, recalling his stature and influence in national politics.