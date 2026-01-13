Vijay won’t blink: TVK slams BJP amid CBI heat and Jana Nayagan row

Actor-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has categorically ruled out any possibility of aligning with the BJP, describing it as an "ideological enemy".

CTR Nirmal Kumar, joint general secretary of the TVK, told The Federal, "The BJP is our ideological enemy. We’ll never align with them. This has been our stand from day one and will never change."

This statement comes at a time when TVK founder Vijay is navigating multiple high-profile challenges, including a CBI interrogation related to the tragic Karur stampede and ongoing legal battles over the certification of his film Jana Nayagan, whose release was deferred at the last minute.

CBI questions for six hours

Nirmal Kumar said Vijay was summoned to Delhi for questioning because key evidence related to the Karur stampede case is held at the CBI's headquarters there. The party has formally requested the CBI to conduct any future inquiries in Chennai. Nirmal Kumar emphasised that the interrogation was conducted in a legally proper and transparent manner, with him personally present during the session.

Vijay was questioned for over six hours on January 12. He is said to have denied any responsibility on the TVK's part for the September 2025 tragedy that claimed 41 lives. Meanwhile, on the second day of proceedings, former Tamil Nadu DGP David Devasirvatham appeared before the CBI in Delhi for questioning in the same case.

Jana Nayagan row

On another front, the release of Vijay's much-anticipated film Jana Nayagan, touted as his final cinematic outing before full-time politics, remains stalled due to a prolonged dispute over Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) clearance. The Madras High Court issued a stay on January 9, halting an earlier directive to grant a U/A certificate, with the next hearing scheduled for January 21 (post-Pongal).

The producers have approached the Supreme Court seeking an urgent stay on the High Court's order, and a computer-generated listing suggests the case may be taken up on January 15, Pongal day.

Alliance with TVK?

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (January 13) slammed the Centre, alleging political motives behind the Censor Board move. He described the Information & Broadcasting Ministry's actions as "an attack on Tamil culture" and declared, "Mr Modi, you will never succeed in suppressing the voice of the Tamil people."

Bringing TVK into the NDA fold remains central to the BJP's ambitious plan of defeating the DMK in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly election. Despite the TVK's repeated public declarations that the BJP is an "ideological enemy" and that no pre- or post-poll alliance is possible, Shah is reportedly exploring ways to draw Vijay closer. Political observers say the CBI probe and denial of CBFC certification could be part of this ploy.

They further say the BJP senses growing friction within the DMK-Congress alliance, particularly over seat-sharing. The Congress is reportedly pushing for more seats and a share in power, which the DMK resists. The BJP anticipates that if the Congress feels side-lined, it could pivot toward the TVK. Some TVK leaders have said the Congress is a "natural ally" due to shared secular values.

In such a scenario, TVK is said to be open to offering the Congress up to 70 seats and a significant role in government formation. This would split anti-DMK votes and potentially weaken the ruling front. However, the BJP also fears that a Congress-TVK tie-up could inadvertently boost the Congress's vote bank, complicating its own expansion in the state.

Sources describe the CBI investigation as a primary tool for the BJP to add the TVK to its alliance. While the agency summoned second-rung TVK leaders like Aadhav Arjuna and Anand to Delhi for multi-day questioning, Vijay was specifically called to the CBI headquarters, prompting his party to allege political motives and request future probes in Chennai.

The second point is the certification crisis surrounding Jana Nayagan. The delay has caused significant mental strain for Vijay, who planned to ramp up political campaigning post-release.

Recent reports indicate Shah is pushing for a broad anti-DMK front, even as the TVK insists on contesting independently or only under Vijay as CM face.