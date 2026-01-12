Karur stampede probe: Vijay faces around 100 questions in 6-hour CBI grilling

TVK leader Vijay appeared before the CBI in Delhi on Monday (January 12) and is said to have responded to about 100 questions during an intense interrogation on the circumstances surrounding the Karur stampede that claimed 41 lives on September 27, 2025.

Following a Supreme Court directive, the CBI took over the investigation to ensure an impartial inquiry. Over the past months, the agency has interviewed victims’ families, inspected the site, and questioned several key figures.



CBI officials had interrogated TVK general secretary Bussy Anand, joint general secretary Nirmal Kumar, and election management general secretary Aadhav Arjuna on December 29 last year. Their sessions lasted over eight hours.

High security, high scrutiny

Additionally, local authorities including the Karur District Collector and Superintendent of Police were grilled. CBI teams also examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay at the TVK office in Panaiyur, Chennai, and questioned its driver. Notably, former ADGP (law and order) Davidson Devasirvatham, who held the position during the incident, has also been questioned by the CBI.

On January 6, the CBI issued summons to Vijay under Section 179 of the BNSS, treating him as a witness rather than an accused, as no FIR has been filed against him yet. Vijay travelled from Chennai to Delhi in a chartered Embraer Legacy 600 private jet. Aviation experts estimate such aircraft cost between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per flying hour, excluding additional airport charges.

Puthiyathalaimurai’s senior journalist Ganapathy Subramaniyam, who is based in Delhi, said the security arrangements made for Vijay were on par with those typically provided for chief ministers. Traffic diversions were implemented, more than a hundred police personnel were deployed, and elaborate security measures were put in place.

Inside CBI questioning

The grilling session, which lasted approximately six hours, concluded around 6.30 pm. The CBI had prepared a list of around 100 questions, focusing on the rally's organisation and the triggers for the stampede.

The key queries included how the crowd crush occurred, leading to 41 deaths; whether the venue’s limited space was considered adequate for the estimated turnout; what caused the delay in Vijay’s arrival at Velusamipuram; what the on-ground situation was when a child was reported missing; whether he was aware of the police using batons to control the crowd; and why he left the rally site immediately after the incident.

Vijay’s responses were recorded in writing. Sources said the CBI has concluded the current round of questioning but will summon him again after Pongal for further examination.

Political reactions escalate

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief K Selvaperunthagai said Vijay had voluntarily walked into the CBI’s trap. He asserted that the BJP’s efforts to form political alliances in Tamil Nadu would never succeed. “If something does not favour the BJP, they will destroy everything,” he added. Selvaperunthagai further said that the Tamil Nadu government had been effectively investigating the Karur stampede case.

Senior journalist Tarasu Shyam said that Vijay may have felt politically weary during the Delhi trip. However, he noted that one cannot influence or negotiate with CBI officers. He added that the agency could have conducted the questioning in Chennai itself, as Vijay is merely a witness in the case. Emphasising that there is no possibility of Vijay joining an AIADMK–BJP alliance, Shyam said the Union government’s attempt to harass him could actually turn out to be an advantage. “Vijay should skilfully convert this situation into an opportunity in his favour,” he added.

Jana Nayagan political fallout

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has filed a caveat petition in the Supreme Court to further delay the release of the film Jana Nayagan.

Senior journalist Savitri Kannan remarked that Jana Nayagan has been blocked for political reasons and alleged that the BJP is behind the move. He claimed the party is obstructing and exerting pressure to curb the growth of the TVK.



Kannan argued that if Vijay had publicly and boldly exposed this, demonstrating his strength, the BJP government would have been forced to back down. With elections approaching, he said, earning a bad reputation among Vijay’s fans could damage the BJP’s vote bank, prompting the party to reconsider, an outcome that would have marked Vijay’s real victory.

Kannan highlighted that anti-BJP sentiment constitutes a significant vote bank in Tamil Nadu, and that the censorship controversy surrounding Jana Nayagan presented a golden opportunity for Vijay to consolidate that support behind himself. He said the DMK and its alliance partners were, in fact, anxious that the issue could divert the anti-BJP vote base away from them and toward Vijay, describing the situation as a “boon” for the actor-turned-politician.

However, the journalist said Vijay appears unable to recognise it as such, calling the situation truly pitiable. He argued that releasing the film might have earned Vijay a limited vote bank, but its blockage has potentially multiplied his support dramatically. He concluded that Vijay’s lack of political experience has left him unable to seize this opportunity.