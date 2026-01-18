Amid differences, Congress likely to stay with DMK alliance for TN poll

Two shades of opinion have clearly emerged on the subject of the Congress continuing its alliance with the DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, following the grand old party's state leadership’s huddle with the top brass in Delhi on January 17 (Saturday).

However, despite the dissenting voices, the Congress is likely to stick with its alliance partner, the DMK, said Congress sources told The Federal.

The sources said the Tamil Nadu leadership were given an opportunity to express their opinions on the alliance with the DMK before the party top brass, which included party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition(LoP) Rahul Gandhi and national general secretary (org) KC Venugopal. The TN leadership comprised MLAs and MPs, including veteran leader P Chidambaram and MP Manickam Tagore.

Two shades of opinion

“They were asked to present their opinions on issues ranging from whether to continue or snap ties with the DMK or also demand more seats and a share in power with the regional party. Many were also given an option to share their views on a one-on-one basis with the leadership, if they were not comfortable speaking out in the open,” the sources said.

A total of 41 leaders from TN presented their views before the party leadership in Delhi.

Two shades of opinion emerged during the meeting, the sources said. One group of leaders, including MLAs and MPs, urged the top brass to continue the coalition. Another group, however, pressed the leadership to demand a larger share of seats in the alliance along with a share in power. This faction also expressed preference for a possible tie‑up with actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK).

Sources who attended the meeting told The Federal that the state Congress leadership made it clear to the top brass that the decision taken in Delhi would be final. The leaders said the Congress has been maintaining a cordial relationship with the DMK, noting TN Chief Minister MK Stalin’s camaraderie with Rahul Gandhi and the “trust” that the high command has in DMK. This leaves “little room to move away from the alliance” in the poll-bound state, they told the high command.

The Congress top brass also has a “deep admiration” for DMK’s functioning, considering that the party's decision to empower District Congress Committees (DCCs) was directly inspired by the TN-based party.

TVK factor, power-sharing question

The emergence of Vijay with his party TVK on TN’s political landscape has created a disruption and prompted some Congress leaders to consider options. Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the Professionals’ Congress & Data Analytics, who has openly claimed that 'Vijay has turned into a political force in TN', has even met the TVK chief, creating tensions in the DMK-Congress alliance.

Some Congress leaders in Tamil Nadu are also aghast over the DMK's firm stance that there is absolutely no scope for a power-sharing agreement. The Dravidian party has been insisting that power sharing is not a tradition in TN politics.

The group within the Congress averse to the DMK coalition argued that the party should insist on a power-sharing deal, especially, when other parties do not shy away from such alliances in other states and also when the Congress favours an alliance government at the Centre.

Meanwhile, the TVK, which has made it clear that it is averse to joining a larger political coalition for the Tamil Nadu elections, could be waiting for a final response from the Congress, the sources said.