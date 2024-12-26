Anna University rape | 'Accused had a habit of taking students' photos'

While Tamil Nadu police is investigating the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student on the Anna University university campus in Chennai, it appears the accused is a serial sexual abuse offender.

A police source revealed that the accused, Gnansekaran, has 10 cases pending related to theft and robbery against him since 2011. He was classified as a Category A (less hardened) history-sheeter in 2013. Another case involving a similar sexual abuse complaint was previously filed against him.

The source told The Federal: “Gnansekaran had a habit of taking photos of students, particularly couples. We are investigating whether he had earlier threatened other students using these photos. We recovered many photos and videos from his mobile phone. We have advised students to file complaints if they were abused or harassed by him.”

FIR leak horror

Meanwhile, the Anna University engineering student has complained about the sloppiness of the police in handling her complaint, with the FIR and other details of the case spreading like wildfire on social media.

The student was allegedly sexually assaulted on the campus on the evening of December 23. While the lack of adequate campus security has become the talk of the town, the FIR going viral online has also shocked many students.

Experts have also slammed the police for revealing in their press note the name of the institution where the student was assaulted. The police’s slackness in this regard has sparked protests not only from Opposition parties but also from student organisations in the city.

Police, minister’s denial

While images of the complaint were openly shared in many WhatsApp groups, both Chennai police and Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy chose to deny the leak.

Regupathy claimed the allegations were fabricated to defame the DMK, but Opposition leaders and activists questioned the insensitivity shown in handling the sexual assault case.

According to the FIR, the student was assaulted by the accused, Gnansekaran, on campus after he threatened her and her male friend.

After the assault, he allegedly told the student that she should be “available” whenever he called and must also agree to go with another “Sir” who he had spoken to over the phone.

DMK link of accused

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, meanwhile, claimed that Gnansekaran, a biryani vendor, is the deputy organiser of the DMK’s Saidai East student wing.

Even though Regupathy claimed that Gnansekaran was not a party member and never held a position in the party, DMK sources admitted to The Federal that he had been active in organising events for the DMK students’ wing in Kotturpuram, near the Anna University campus.

DMK sources also said he took photos with the party’s youth wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, as well as with state Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Gnansekaran had also made efforts to secure a position in the party, organising events for the birthdays of DMK leaders.

Focus on securing swift justice: Activist

Women’s rights activist KR Renuka told The Federal that instead of politicising the case, both politicians and police authorities should focus on securing swift justice for the survivor.

She emphasised that the FIR leak should be thoroughly investigated, and proper action should be taken against those responsible for leaking it and shared it on social media.

Renuka also criticised Chennai police’s press note for revealing the name of the institution where the student was assaulted. “Why the rush to disclose the name of the institution where the student studies? Why was it revealed? We are not sure if officials are regularly trained to handle such cases,” remarked.

Tamil Nadu DGP Shankar Jiwal and Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian could not be reached by The Federal for comments.

Annamalai on war-path

While addressing the media on the Anna University incident, Annamalai said he would go on a fast for 48 days and flog himself with a whip to register his protest against the assault.

"I will not wear slippers until the DMK is removed from power. Starting tomorrow, I will observe a fast for 48 days. In February, I will go to the six houses and appeal to Lord Murugan for justice for the female student. Tomorrow morning, I will stand outside my house and flog myself with a whip," he said at the press meet.

He also removed his footwear, which was broadcast live on many television channels.