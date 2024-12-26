Anna university sexual assault: AIADMK, BJP leaders detained during protest in Chennai

Several leaders of Tamil Nadu’s main opposition party AIADMK and BJP were detained on Thursday (December 26) after police thwarted their attempts to stage a protest in Chennai over the alleged sexual assault on a girl student of the Anna University, condemning the DMK government.

‘Why permission not denied to DMK allies?’

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar argued with senior police officers when they said that the party had not been given permission to stage a protest and he demanded to know from them the nod to parties, including the Congress, VCK, allies of the ruling party.

Senior BJP leaders K Annamalai and Tamilisai Soundararajan along with others from the saffron party too were prevented by police from holding a demonstration in Chennai and were reportedly detained. Asserting that they had every right to hold a protest, Soundararajan alleged that sexual crimes were on the rise in the state and slammed police inaction.

Govt stifling voices: BJP

In a post on X, the Tamil Nadu unit of BJP accused the MK Stalin government of “stifling” voices of protest.

“In a protest held to demand control of crimes against women in Tamil Nadu, the state president Mr K Annamalai led the protest and addressed the former state president and former state governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan who were to address the protest, but were arrested and silenced, and the government that stifles the democratic voice is strongly condemned..! The Tamil Nadu government police have arrested and detained all the state district mandal administrators and volunteers…”the post said.

Using the hashtag of #ShameOnYouStalin, state BJP president Annamalai posted, “There is no permission to fight democratically. False news is deliberately spread through the media to divert public anger. If the voice of the common people is being suppressed like this, what can the Chief Minister MK Stalin do?”

Biriyani vendor arrested for assault

The protests comes a day after a 37-year-old man biriyani vendor was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a girl student of Anna University on the institution’s campus. While the incident triggered protests by students’ bodies, the Opposition charged at the government for failing to ensure the safety of students on campuses.

The survivor, a student of the varsity's College of Engineering, Guindy in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, 2024 at about 8 pm, behind a building on the college campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person, who sexually assaulted her.

She lodged the complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women's Police Station and a case was duly registered, 4 special teams were constituted, and a probe was on, Greater Chennai city police statement said.

Probe underway, say police

"During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighbourhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement." Further, the police said they were probing whether he had been involved in other crimes. Investigation continued with the cooperation of the varsity's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC).

"On the university campus, CCTV cameras have been installed and security officials have been appointed." Police said appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a 'joint security review,' will be undertaken.

Anna University Registrar, J Prakash, said the varsity was extending full cooperation to the police in its investigation and the ICC also had commenced an inquiry. "The university administration is extending full cooperation for the police investigation," he said.