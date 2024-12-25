TN: Protests break out over sexual assault of Anna University student; 1 held

Police on Wednesday (December 25) arrested a 37-year-old biriyani vendor on charges of sexually assaulting a female student on the Anna University's College of Engineering campus in Chennai's Guindy.

The alleged sexual assault has sparked protests at the campus with students’ organisations like SFI and AIDWA demanding accountability and action from the Tamil Nadu government. The incident has also triggered a war of words between the ruling DMK and the Opposition.

Intimidated, assaulted

The survivor in her complaint said that while she was speaking to her male friend on December 23, at about 8 pm behind a building on campus, they were intimidated by an unknown person who sexually assaulted her.

She lodged the complaint with the Kotturpuram All Women's Police Station, and a case was duly registered and a probe was launched, a Greater Chennai city police statement said.

Biryani seller confesses to crime: Cops

"During investigation, based on scientific evidence, Gnanasekaran of Kottur (a neighborhood near the college) has been arrested for this crime. The suspect has given a confessional statement. He is doing business by running a biryani shop on the pavement," the police said.

Police said they were probing whether he had been involved in other crimes. "On the university campus, CCTV cameras have been installed and security officials have been appointed."

Police added that appropriate action will be taken to enhance security for the students following consultations with university officials and that a "joint security review" will be undertaken.

Anna University Registrar, J Prakash, said the varsity was extending full cooperation to the police in its investigation. The Internal Complaints Committee of the varsity has also commenced an inquiry.

"The university administration is extending full cooperation for the police investigation," he said.

Opposition parties slam DMK

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami termed the incident "shocking" and "shameful," while remarking that, "the DMK government has pushed law and order to the back burner, making women unsafe in colleges and workplaces."

He demanded strict action and stronger police measures to ensure women's safety. "I urge Mr Stalin's DMK government to immediately arrest the culprits, ensure that they receive the maximum legal punishment, and strengthen police work for the safety of women across the state," he further added.

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan slammed the police for the "poor handling" of the case and questioned how an outsider accessed the campus. He alleged a cover-up attempt, citing non-functional CCTV cameras, and called it a failure of law enforcement under CM MK Stalin's leadership. Sathyan demanded strict action, justice for the victim, and no political interference in the case.

State BJP chief K Annamalai also tore into the the DMK, saying, "Tamil Nadu has become a breeding ground for unlawful activities. Women don’t feel safe, and the police are focused on silencing the opposition. BJP Tamil Nadu has to call for a protest for the police to act if the criminal is a functionary of DMK. This is the dire state of law and order in the state," he said in a post on X. He called on CM Stalin to take responsibility and update the public on the investigation.

'Very unfortunate': DMK

Faced with growing criticism, DMK spokesperson A Saravanan termed the incident "very unfortunate." He said the police have acted swiftly, registering an FIR, and expressed confidence that the culprit would be brought to justice.

Tamil Nadu's Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian said, "A student from Guindy Engineering College has filed a complaint of sexual assault. The police are investigating. Appropriate decisions will be taken at the university level to ensure that such an incident does not recur."

Responding to political barbs, the minister added, "Those who want to politicise this incident should recall the Pollachi sexual assault during the previous regime when victims were too afraid to file complaints. The DMK government is taking swift action, and the culprits will soon be brought to justice."



