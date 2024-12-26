Anna varsity sex assault: TN govt dismisses Oppn charge that accused was DMK member

The DMK government on Thursday (December 26) rubbished allegations that the man arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a student of Anna University was a party worker.

Sharing the photos on X , Annamalai also alleged that the accused was the deputy organiser of DMK’s Saidai East student wing.

“A clear pattern emerges from such criminal cases across Tamil Nadu. A criminal becomes a member of the DMK and becomes close to the DMK executives in that area. All cases registered against him are being shelved,” Annamalai said in the post.

Also read: Anna university sexual assault: AIADMK, BJP leaders detained during protest in Chennai

“Furthermore, he is being released without being classified as a criminal with a criminal record and without being placed on the watch list of the local police station. Due to pressure from the respective local DMK executives and ministers, the police are not investigating the cases against him, which gives him room to commit further crimes," he said.

Past criminal record

He also alleged that the accused had a past criminal record and was involved in at least 15 cases of sexual crimes but no action was taken against him.

"How long will the people of Tamil Nadu have to tolerate this situation? Is there a law in Tamil Nadu that says that if you are a member of the ruling party, you should not take action against the criminals?" he said.

The main opposition AIADMK also accused the MK Stalin government of giving refuge to “sex offenders”.

DMK a den of anti-social elements: AIADMK

"The sexual assault incident on the Anna University campus is proof that the ruling DMK is a den of anti-social elements who are corrupting society and engaging in all kinds of criminal activities," former chief minister E Palaniswami said.

Also read: TN: Protests break out over sexual assault of Anna University student; 1 held

"The fact that this unfortunate regime and the parties that run it have turned universities into dens for sex offenders, instead of running them as schools of higher education, is the height of world cruelty. Why didn't the police, who track down and arrest those who post a tweet and comment, arrest Gnanasekaran, who is already involved in several cases? Is it because he belongs to the ruling DMK?" he alleged.

TN govt dismisses allegations

Dismissing the allegations, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi said the accused was not even a member of the DMK.

The minister said no weightage could be given to a photograph showing the man standing near Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi.

“Such instances cannot be prevented,” he said.

DMK's A Saravanan said the photographs mean nothing and the law is equal for everyone.

‘Guilty cannot escape justice’

"If somebody is taking a picture with a leader, what does it mean? Whoever it is, if someone has committed a crime, or done something wrong, the law won't keep quiet. It has happened in this case. He has been arrested, he cannot escape justice,” he told NDTV.

Watch: Chennai's Anna University | Protests over rape of student in campus

“The Opposition parties do not have anything to say against the DMK, so every day they are saying law and order situation has deteriorated. If there is an abnormal increase in crime in the present tenure, then you can allege there is an issue with law and order, if the accused person is allowed to escape, then you can allege. But even an MP from the DMK was arrested and was in jail for two months. This is how DMK views law and order, if you commit a crime, you will be taken to task," he added.