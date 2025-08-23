Shah touts NDA win in Tamil Nadu, but his silence on EPS raises eyebrows

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Friday (August 22) that the NDA, led by the AIADMK, would form the government in Tamil Nadu. However, his pointed silence on AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) sparked murmurs in political circles.

Senior AIADMK leaders, however, dismissed the speculation, stressing that the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu remained intact and strong ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.



Addressing a meeting with his party’s booth committee workers in Tirunelveli, Shah said, “In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured 18 per cent of the vote and AIADMK got 21 per cent. Together, we have nearly 39 per cent. This will only increase in 2026.”

EPS 'omission' raises eyebrows

Yet, Shah’s repeated references to the BJP’s growth, without mentioning AIADMK chief EPS by name, raised eyebrows. Political observers noted that even in a cadre-centric meeting, some acknowledgment of the alliance leader was expected.

Asked about this, senior AIADMK leader and former minister Vaigai Chelvan told The Federal, “There is no need for Amit Shah to talk about alliance strength in every meeting. He made it clear already that AIADMK will lead the NDA in Tamil Nadu. He was only addressing his cadres, and that’s why he focused on the BJP.”

Former AIADMK minister S Semmalai echoed the sentiments, insisting the NDA was on solid ground. “Shah spoke to his booth workers. Similarly, our leader, EPS, has been touring across the state and is receiving a massive reception everywhere. We are united and will win in 2026 without any doubt,” he said.

BJP-AIADMK unity questioned

But not everyone was convinced. Writer and political commentator A Jeevakumar said the omission reflected a larger problem. “Despite having AIADMK as a strong ally, BJP leaders like Modi and Shah feel they need to repeatedly visit Tamil Nadu to energise their cadres. Their past visits have not translated into major electoral gains. Worse, when BJP leaders fail to credit EPS, it sends a signal that the alliance is stitched only for elections,” he argued.

He warned that ignoring AIADMK leadership in public speeches could affect grassroots coordination. “Shah criticised DMK and Congress in his usual tone, but his speech lacked any reference to EPS. Even if it was a cadre-focused event, an acknowledgment would have reassured AIADMK supporters,” he added.

He said that for now, the AIADMK appears keen to project unity. “With EPS aggressively touring districts, and Shah and Modi making frequent visits, both allies are trying to energise their cadres. Whether this balancing act will strengthen the NDA or expose underlying tensions will become clearer as the 2026 campaign gathers pace,’’ he told The Federal.

Shah targets DMK, Congress

Earlier, Shah stepped up his offensive against the DMK and the Congress. Apologising for not speaking in Tamil, he alleged large-scale corruption under Chief Minister MK Stalin’s rule.



“DMK minister Senthil Balaji was in jail. There are allegations against Ponmudi. Should such people run the government? That is why we have brought a new law in Parliament,” he said, referring to the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, tabled earlier this week.

Targeting DMK youth wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Shah declared, “Not even for one day will Udhayanidhi become the chief minister.” He also dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s national ambitions with a quip: “Rahul Gandhi will never be the prime minister.”

The three-hour meeting drew together BJP booth-level functionaries from five southern constituencies – Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Tuticorin, Virudhunagar and Tirunelveli.