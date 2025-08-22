Amit Shah slams DMK, Stalin for opposing 130th Amendment Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday (August 22) said that the DMK government is the most corrupt in the country and is involved in multiple scams.

"In the coming days, a government of the BJP, AIADMK and NDA allies is going to be formed in Tamil Nadu. The DMK government is the most corrupt in the country. They have done many scams... In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, our NDA alliance got 18% votes. Our ally AIADMK got 21% votes. If we add all of them, then about 39% of the votes are of NDA," said Shah as quoted by ANI. He was addressing a public meeting in Tirunelveli.

Slams Stalin, DMK over corruption

The Union Home Minister lashed out at the DMK and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for opposing the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, under which the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers can be removed from their post if they are jailed for over 30 days in serious cases.

Shah said that senior DMK leaders K Ponmudy and Senthil Balaji did not resign as ministers even after spending eight months in jail, asking how one can run the government from jail. “The opposition is asking, what is the need for this bill? Senior DMK ministers K Ponmudy and Senthil Balaji were in jail for eight months. They did not resign. Tell me, can you run the government while being in jail?” said Shah.

He further alleged that Stalin has no right to dub the legislation a “black bill” as he himself has resorted to “black deeds”. “These DMK people call the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025 a black bill. Stalin Babu, you have no right to call this bill a black bill because you are a Chief Minister who does black deeds,” said Shah.

Dynasty politics jibe

Shah further alleged that Stalin was only concerned with making his son Udhayanidhi Stalin the Chief Minister, while Sonia Gandhi's only agenda was to make her son Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister

"Stalin ji has only one agenda to make his son the Chief Minister, and Sonia Gandhi also has only one agenda to make her son the Prime Minister. But I want to tell both of them. Neither Rahul Gandhi can become the Prime Minister nor Udhayanidhi can become the Chief Minister. NDA's victory is certain in both places. Modi ji's victory is certain," said Shah.

Seeks support for NDA VP candidate

He also urged the people of Tamil Nadu to support NDA Vice Presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, adding that the coalition had earlier honoured APJ Abdul Kalam by making him the President.

"I have come to tell the people of the state that after assuming the post of Vice President, Tamil Nadu's son CP Radhakrishnan is going to become the Chairman of Rajya Sabha,” said Shah.

“Earlier, the NDA had also given this honour to APJ Abdul Kalam ji by making him the President of India. Narendra Modi ji has always worked to glorify Tamil Nadu, Tamil language and Tamil culture,” he added.

"First of all, I am not able to speak in the great Tamil language on the land of Tamil Nadu, so I apologise to all of you...I thank PM Narendra Modi and party president JP Nadda for making our Tamil Nadu leader, CP Radhakrishnan ji, the candidate for the post of Vice President,” he said.

Shah said that Pakistani terrorists killed innocent citizens in Pahalgam, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that a lesson would be taught to the terrorists and their masters, and by permitting Operation Sindoor, terrorist bases were destroyed.