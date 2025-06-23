BJP’s Murugan Conference: AIADMK under fire for silence on anti-Dravidian video

While BJP leaders and their right-wing outfits celebrated the success of their show-of-strength event, the ‘Murugan Devotees Conference’ held in Madurai on Sunday (June 23), the gathering proved to be an uncomfortable outing for AIADMK leaders after a video screened during the event harshly criticised iconic Dravidian leaders.

More than that, the silence maintained by the AIADMK camp till the DMK raised the issue turned into a talking point.

Controversial video

The controversy erupted after the audio-visual presentation, which claimed to depict the history of the Hindu Munnani, allegedly portrayed key figures of the Dravidian movement namely Periyar EV Ramasamy and CN Annadurai in a derogatory manner.

The video portrayed the Hindu Munnani as defenders of dharma, symbolised by lions, and depicted adharma as foxes. It included images and cartoons mocking not just Periyar, Anna, and Karunanidhi, but also current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, DMK MP A Raja, and Dravidar Kazhagam chief K Veeramani, labelling them as “adharmam” and calling them “atheist foxes.”

‘Replaced Anna with Amit Shah?’

Annadurai remains a revered figure among AIADMK cadres and his image is featured prominently on the party’s flag. The controversy escalated when the DMK questioned the AIADMK’s silence over the video.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi, in a statement, sharply criticised the AIADMK, “Do you enjoy watching Anna being criticised? Is it AIADMK blood or BJP devotion that runs through your veins? Have you replaced Anna with Amit Shah in your hearts?”

Bharathi pointed out that senior AIADMK leaders, including RB Udhayakumar, Sellur Raju, Kadambur Raju, and Rajenthra Bhalaji were present when the video was played.

“If a party named after Anna enjoys the denigration of Anna, what truly runs in your blood - AIADMK loyalty or BJP love?” he asked.

Mild disapproval

AIADMK leader and former minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji responded with mild disapproval, saying, “The video should not have been played. It was unnecessary.”

When asked why he didn’t voice his concern during the event, he replied that it wouldn’t have been polite to do so in that setting.

Later in the day, responding to the DMK’s criticism, the AIADMK’s IT wing claimed that the controversial video was aired at a time when AIADMK leaders were not present at the venue.

AIADMK’s statement

In a statement shared by the AIADMK’s IT wing on their X handle, the AIADMK opposed the contents of the video and argued that AIADMK leaders were not present when it was aired.

"Our functionaries who attended the Murugan Devotees Conference did so purely in their individual capacity as devotees of Lord Muruga, and not with any political intent. I wish to clearly state that none of the resolutions or pledges passed at that conference have been accepted by anyone belonging to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). Similarly, the video shown at the conference about Thanthai Periyar and Perarignar Anna is completely unacceptable. On behalf of the AIADMK, we strongly condemn it. In fact, we were neither aware of such a video being shown nor did any of us watch it. We came to know about it only after the event, through news reports,'' said in the statement.

Velumani’s reaction

SP Velumani, who addressed the media, said that the DMK paints a bad image for the AIADMK because of its habit.

‘’DMK wants to divert the attention of the people as the AIADMK-BJP alliance was gaining strength towards the election. We are clear about our ideology and our principles. DMK doesn’t like that. RS Bharathi is getting old. We do not want to respond to every statement he makes,’’ he said.

When asked for his reaction to the video aired at the conference, he said his party's high command takes the right steps to arrive at a decision on any given issue.

Questions about party’s positioning

Sources within the AIADMK said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had deliberately stayed away from the event to avoid potential controversy. However, the silence of other AIADMK representatives present has caused embarrassment and raised questions about the party’s positioning.