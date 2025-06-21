Tamil identity or Hindu legacy? DMK vs BJP over Valluvar Kottam in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin inaugurated the renovated Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Saturday (June 21), an iconic structure dedicated to Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar, and the opening has turned into a political battle between the ruling DMK and the Opposition BJP in the state.

Stalin’s father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi conceived and executed the construction in the early 1970s, but was not invited for the inauguration since Presidential rule was imposed in the state and the site was declared open by President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed in February 1976. Now, after 49 years, Stalin has relaunched his father’s pet project and revived a cultural landmark of Tamil Nadu with modernised amenities.

BJP criticises renovation project

Valluvar Kottam, which was revived at a cost of Rs 80 crore, has a 1,600-seater air-conditioned auditorium, a musical fountain, light and sound shows, and improved access for the elderly and differently-abled.

DMK leaders argue that after renovation, Valluvar Kottam would function as a dynamic cultural hub that can host performances, lectures, and events related to the Thirukkural and other Tamil cultural and literary works. But leaders of BJP and Hindu Munnani, a right-wing organisation, criticised that the renovation project was carried out to establish the DMK family’s legacy and not to strengthen Tamil heritage.

Stating that DMK is reviving Valluvar Kottam now to mislead the public and that it’s a political stunt, senior BJP leader H Raja said the real enemies of the Thirukkural are the people who call themselves Dravidian stock.

“Thiruvalluvar is a great sage rooted in Sanatana Dharma. Thirukkural is nothing but a condensed form of Sanatana Hindu Shastras. It upholds the Chaturvidha Purusharthas – Dharma, Artha, Kama, Moksha. Valluvar’s Arathupal (virtue), Porutpal (wealth), and Kamathupal (love) are structured precisely to lead one toward Moksha. It’s all based on Hindu philosophy. Now, DMK is reviving the structure and celebrating Valluvar only to mislead the people and establish their family legacy,” Raja told The Federal.

He said that DMK and its ideological wings have always tried to strip Valluvar of his Hindu roots. “He is a sage and preached values. DMK leaders, who practice atheism, try to use Valluvar as a trump card for votes. Nothing much,” said Raja.

When pointed out how DMK is aligning with Valluvar while the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP tries to attach itself to Tamil God Lord Muruga by organising a conference in Madurai (June 22), he denied any electoral gains from the spiritual conference.

“We are hosting a conference of devotees of Lord Muruga because we want to unite Hindus who are separated in the name of castes and languages. We are not seeking any profits. Our conference is aimed to unite Hindus. But DMK promoted renovation of Valluvar Kottam and other projects to loot money and a show off event to celebrate their family legacy,” he alleged.

DMK's response

But refuting the statements of Raja, DMK spokesperson and former parliamentarian TKS Elangovan said revamping of Valluvar Kottam was planned as part of reviving forgotten Tamil cultural sites and structures that remind people of Tamil identity and history.

“The DMK doesn’t use religion as a political tool. We represent a Tamil cultural identity, not a Vedic one. The BJP comes from a Vedic tradition and struggles to uphold even basic human equality. Tamil culture, as we promote it, is rooted in equity and shared dignity. Our cultural revival through projects like Keeladi or Valluvar Kottam aims to reaffirm the inclusive values of ancient Tamil civilisation,” Elangovan told The Federal.

When asked whether Stalin gave importance to the project since it was ideated by his father Karunanidhi, he said, “Stalin had always mentioned that he would have called his father mostly as ‘Thalaivar’ (leader) and least as ‘appa’ (father). So, it’s not about father-son legacy. DMK believes in the inclusivity values of Valluvar and now revamps a structure planned by our leader.”

He also added that the conference organised by the BJP for devotees of Lord Muruga is purely based on electoral gains.

“BJP is nowhere in Tamil Nadu. They failed in many initiatives, including the Vel Yatra in 2020. But they are trying to score with the help of Lord Murugan. But Tamil Nadu voters are wise and make better decisions in the polls. In the case of DMK, we talk about Tamil identity and protection of Tamil heritage always and forever, whether we gain or lose elections,” Elangovan added.

What political commentators said

Since Tamil Nadu is gearing up for local body elections later this year, followed by the 2026 Assembly polls, political commentators said the Valluvar Kottam renovation would strengthen discussion on identity politics in Tamil Nadu.

Political commentator AS Paneerselvan said that with the unveiling of the refurbished Valluvar Kottam, Stalin wants to send a signal to his opponents that he isn’t just preserving heritage but reinforces that his party’s goals align with Tamil heritage and culture.

“Reviving Valluvar Kottam is not just a tribute to Karunanidhi’s legacy, it’s also a symbolic reclaiming of Tamil cultural heritage without religious overtones. DMK’s idea of identity is rooted in universality and inclusiveness. Valluvar represents equality and social harmony and refrains from division in the name of caste, gender, or sect. So, DMK promotes Thiruvalluvar and the renovation gains attention when BJP tries to establish its polished version instead of a hardcore Hindutva face,” he said.

'Epicentre of Tamil identity'

He added that whether the monument's revival turns the political tide remains to be seen, but for now, Valluvar Kottam stands as an epicentre of Tamil identity.

“BJP is trying to create a spiritual-centred cultural narrative. DMK, on the other hand, promotes secular Tamil identity, drawing from literary and philosophical roots. But with a renovated space thrown open to the public in the capital city of the state to promote talks, conferences, and discussions, it would mean a lot for a society that is eager to learn and debate and not go by old beliefs,” he told The Federal.

New features in Valluvar Kottam

Renovated Valluvar Kottam houses a stone chariot with a revamped Thiruvalluvar statue, green spaces developed around the monument with lengthy seating arrangements. Also, there is a store that sells 133 types of items related to the Thirukkural. It has interactive digital kiosks explaining Thirukkural, audio-visual panels explaining Thiruvalluvar’s life, digital light-and-sound show projecting Valluvar’s teachings. It also has a dedicated children’s learning space to introduce them to Thirukkural values, wheelchair-friendly ramps and pathways to ensure accessibility to the place.