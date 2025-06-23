Murugan devotees' event held in Madurai; ‘BJP’s disguised political rally’, says DMK

Amidst sharp criticism, the Hindu Munnani-organised Muruga Bhakthargal Maanadu (Murugan Devotees’ Conference) was held in Madurai on Sunday (June 22). The event, attended by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan as chief guest, saw participation from Tamil Nadu BJP leaders, including state president Nainar Nagendran, Union minister L Murugan, K Annamalai, and Tamilisai Soundararajan. Former AIADMK ministers Sellur Raju, RB Udhayakumar, and Kadambur Raju also joined the gathering.

Lakhs attend event

Lakhs of devotees from across Tamil Nadu converged, offering worship to replicas of Lord Murugan’s idols from six hill temples of the deity in Tamil Nadu (Arupadai Veedu). The venue, Amma Thidal near Pandi Kovil Ring Road, resonated with the chants of “Arohara”. The conference culminated with over 5 lakh devotees reciting the Kandha Sashti Kavasam, a hymn in praise of lord Muruga.

6 resolutions adopted

Despite a Madras High Court directive prohibiting political discussions, the conference adopted six resolutions with strong political undertones, drawing ire from the DMK and allies:

Lighting the Karthigai Deepam on Thiruparankundram Hill. Commending Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Balakot airstrike response. Protecting Murugan’s sacred hills as exclusive to the deity. Removing the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department from temple administration. Urging Hindus to unite as a vote bank in elections. Encouraging collective recitation of Kandha Shashti Kavasam on Sashti days (sixth day of the lunar calendar).

Warning for those in power: Annamalai

The DMK and other parties criticised the event as a “political rally disguised as a spiritual gathering,” alleging the BJP’s attempt to stoke communal divisions ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

While speaking at the conference, former BJP state president K Annamalai said: “Hindus face one law, while non-Hindus face another. This gathering of 5 lakh devotees is a warning to those in power.” He drew parallels with the Jewish community, saying, “Despite being 0.2 per cent of the world’s population, they fight four nations to protect their way of life. We are enemies only to those who see us as such.”

Dig at DMK

Pawan Kalyan condemned those mocking Tamil culture and Kandha Shashti Kavasam and said, “Who are they to belittle Lord Murugan or our traditions? Can they speak this way about a religion from Arabia? Secularism doesn’t mean insulting others’ faiths.” He added, “Hindus face issues only when they identify as Hindus, while others are free to embrace their identities.”

Hindu Munnani State President Kadeswara Subramaniam taunted DMK leaders, saying, “Thanks to Thirumavalavan and Minister Sekar Babu for publicising our event. We’re ready to account for our conference; is Sekar Babu ready to disclose the source of funds for temple kumbabishekam and the corruption involved?”

‘Deceptive tactics’, says DMK

Tamil Nadu HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu, speaking in Chennai, defended the DMK’s commitment to Lord Murugan, stating, “Our government has elevated Tamil god Murugan’s glory. We organised the global Murugan conference, allocated Rs 400 crore for the Thiruchendur temple renovations, and completed kumbhabhishekam for 117 temples, including Palani. Over Rs 1,085 crore has been spent on 884 projects for 143 Murugan temples.”

He dismissed the Madurai conference as “purely political,” adding, “God distinguishes between spirituality and politics. The lord will never support such deceptive tactics.”

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan echoed this, accusing the BJP of exploiting Murugan for political gains. CPI(M) leader P Shanmugam and MDMK’s Durai Vaiko also criticised the event, accusing the latter of using politics to rise above religion.

The Madurai City Police, led by Commissioner Loganathan and SP Aravind, deployed over 1,500 personnel to ensure safety.