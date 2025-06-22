CM Stalin: Some are unable to tolerate inclusive growth in TN

Chennai, Jun 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday claimed that ‘some forces’ unable to tolerate the inclusive growth being achieved by the DMK government under him indulged in criticism.

Without naming anyone in particular, he said there were ‘some divisive elements’ who were unable to tolerate the all inclusive growth of the Dravidian model government.

“These forces don’t want everyone to prosper or get social justice and hence are pouncing on the DMK,” Stalin said while speaking at a function organised by associations of persons with disabilities to facilitate him for ensuring a legislation to nominate the PWD members to civic bodies without having to contest the elections.

“I have always been saying its our government and not my government and I have been striving for equitable and inclusive development of all sections in Tamil Nadu,” the Chief Minister said and exuded the hope that the people will defeat those forces during elections.

At the event held at Chennai’s landmark Valluvar Kottam, renovated at a cost of Rs 80 crore, the CM said he accepted the people’s appreciation of his government as an ‘encouragement’ to work harder for them.

“And as to your demands, you know very well that I am one amidst you. I will fulfill them gradually… And I am doing all this for your love and affection and not for politics,” Stalin said.

The legislation would facilitate 13,357 differently abled persons to be nominated to the local bodies as members. Immediately, 650 persons would be nominated to urban local bodies while 2,984 would be nominated to the rural local bodies.

The applications from aspirants would be received from July 1 and scrutinised by a district level committee under the collector. A person with disabilities will be a member of the panel. The nominated members could participate in the council meetings and discharge their duties on par with the elected members. Further, the nominated members would be provided honorarium, Stalin said. PTI

