AIADMK urges Madras HC to set deadline for EC probe into poll symbol case

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has approached the Madras High Court, urging it to set a deadline for the Election Commission of India (EC) to complete its preliminary investigation into complaints regarding the party’s symbol and internal disputes.

The party’s legal move comes at a time when speculation about a potential AIADMK-BJP alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is gaining momentum, adding a layer of complexity to the ongoing intra-party tussle.

Palaniswami’s latest petition stems from a series of legal battles within the AIADMK. Earlier, expelled party members, including Ravindranath, KC Palanisamy, and Pugazhendi, had filed complaints with the EC, challenging EPS’s election as general secretary and amendments made to the party’s bylaws. In response, EPS had sought a stay on the EC’s probe by filing a case in the Madras High Court. However, a division bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and G Arulmurugan recently lifted the stay, ruling that the EC has the authority to investigate which faction represents the “real” AIADMK under the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, especially when a political party is split into rival groups.

HC order on party symbol

In its order, the court emphasised that the EC is empowered to adjudicate such disputes to ensure clarity over party symbols ahead of elections. The judges noted, “When two factions emerge within a political party, the Election Commission has the jurisdiction to determine the legitimate claimant to the party’s identity and symbol.”

This decision paved the way for the EC to resume its inquiry, prompting EPS to file a fresh plea, requesting the court to mandate a specific timeline for the investigation’s completion.

EPS prays for time-bound resolution

In his latest filing, Palaniswami argued that a time-bound resolution is critical as the AIADMK needs to prepare for the 2026 Assembly elections. “With the elections approaching, the party must undertake necessary preparations without the uncertainty of a prolonged investigation hanging over it,” the petition stated. The case is expected to come up for hearing soon, and its outcome could significantly impact the AIADMK’s organisational stability and electoral strategy.

Buzz of AIADMK-BJP reunion

Meanwhile, the political rumour mill is abuzz with talk of a possible AIADMK-BJP reunion. The two parties, which parted ways in September 2023 following sharp differences –particularly over Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai’s remarks against AIADMK icons CN Annadurai and J Jayalalithaa – appear to be inching toward reconciliation.

Recent developments, including EPS’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week, have fuelled speculation that a tie-up could be in the works for 2026. Sources suggest that the BJP’s national leadership views an alliance with the AIADMK as its best shot at expanding its footprint in Tamil Nadu, where it has struggled to gain traction independently.

EPS’s conditions

The BJP’s keenness to ally with the AIADMK is evident from Shah’s public statements hinting at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the next government in Tamil Nadu. However, the road to reconciliation is not without hurdles.

EPS has reportedly laid down conditions, including the AIADMK leading the alliance and retaining the chief ministerial candidate, while seeking a reduced role for Annamalai, whose aggressive stance has been a point of contention. Annamalai, for his part, has softened his rhetoric recently, stating that he would not obstruct any decision taken by the BJP’s central leadership for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.