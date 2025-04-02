Headed back to NDA, is Sengottaiyan gaining upper hand in AIADMK?

Former Minister and senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan is back in the spotlight after holding high-profile meetings in New Delhi. His recent interactions with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have strengthened his standing within the party. Following these meetings, sources confirmed that the Union Home Minister approved Y category security for Sengottaiyan — an indicator of his rising political stature.

Resurgence of a Loyalist

Sengottaiyan has been a political heavyweight in Tamil Nadu, winning from his home constituency Gopi Chettipalayam eight times since the 1980s. He lost only once in 1996. He has held key portfolios, including Transport, Agriculture, and School Education, under the leadership of former Chief Ministers J. Jayalalitha and Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS). Known for his deep-rooted loyalty to the party, his sudden rise is now causing unease within the AIADMK ranks.

What surprised many was EPS’s reaction to Sengottaiyan’s Delhi visit. “I am not aware of Sengottaiyan's visit to Delhi,” he said, raising questions about internal communication within the party.

Signs of Internal Strain

This isn’t the first time Sengottaiyan’s actions have stood out. In February, he skipped a farmers’ event held to thank EPS for the Athi Kadavu Avinashi project. Reports suggested he was upset that the invitation cards and banners excluded images of AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran and former CM Jayalalitha.

The EPS camp, observers say, is not happy with Sengottaiyan’s growing influence, especially when it seems to be bolstered by BJP leaders. The friction hints at deeper discontent within the party’s ranks.

BJP’s Strategic Interest:

Analysts see this development as yet another move by the BJP to increase its influence over Tamil Nadu’s primary opposition party. “BJP is looking to play a decisive role in AIADMK's internal matters, possibly reshaping the party's future ahead of crucial elections,” one political observer noted.

Speculation is rife that the BJP leadership is keen to bring the AIADMK back into the NDA fold. Sources suggest that the party might even consider leadership changes in the Tamil Nadu unit to facilitate this. Sengottaiyan’s sudden prominence and Delhi visit have only fueled these speculations.

Future in Flux

As the state’s political equations shift, the big question remains — will AIADMK remain united, or is a major realignment on the horizon? The BJP’s growing proximity to Sengottaiyan could alter the balance of power within the party.

The next moves of key players like EPS and Sengottaiyan will be closely watched. With elections on the horizon, Tamil Nadu’s political landscape is anything but settled.

