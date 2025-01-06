A year to Tamil Nadu polls, miffed allies mount pressure on MK Stalin

With only 17 months to go for the next assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister MK Stalin is under fire from both his allies and the Opposition. While the pressure was always expected to come from the Opposition, what is worrying for Stalin is the verbal barrage from his own alliance partners.

The DMK’s partners, including the VCK, the Congress, and even the Left Front, have begun to criticise the government for its acts of omission and commission.

They are exerting pressure on the administration at a time when the BJP is trying to mobilise the Opposition and launch a fresh attack on the Chief Minister.

Once strength, now Achilles heel

A 12-party alliance led by the DMK won 159 seats out of 234 in the Tamil Nadu assembly in 2021. The DMK had secured 132 seats, winning a simple majority on its own, but it continued with the alliance nevertheless.

But what has so far been the strength of the party is now gradually turning out to be its Achilles heel.

Earlier this year, the DMK-led front, with a 47 per cent vote share, swept all the 39 parliamentary seats in Tamil Nadu. Of this, the DMK’s share was 27 per cent, while the remaining came from the allies. The alliance’s vote share in 2024 was 1.5 per cent higher than in the 2019 assembly elections.

A cohesive alliance certainly played a role in its victory in the two elections.

The Dalit question

But now, the VCK (Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi, or Freedom Panthers Party), an influential Dalit party, is upset with the DMK, as it feels that the government hasn’t done enough to alleviate the social status of Dalits in the state.

To begin with, the VCK’s sniper fire was over adulterated liquor deaths in Kallakurichi and the state’s failure to take decisive action against the perpetrators of crime and atrocities against Dalits.

The Dalit party is particularly upset over the Vengaivayal caste atrocity, where human faeces was found in the Dalit community’s overhead water tank two years ago. Though the police has conducted a number of forensic tests, it is unable to pinpoint the culprits.

Vijay’s offer

Weeks before Udhayanidhi Stalin’s elevation as the Deputy Chief Minister, VCK chief Tol Thirumaavalavan rankled the DMK top brass by making a veiled statement that sought power share in the state government.

Taking a cue from the development, actor Vijay, the latest to jump into state politics, threw in an irresistible offer. He said all those who join his alliance will be given a proportionate share in the power.

Senior VCK functionary Aadhav Arjuna further rubbed salt into the DMK’s wounds saying that the Dravidian party would not have got into power without the support of the VCK.

His sharp criticism of dynastic politics, saying that dynasts would be thrown by the wayside in the 2024 elections, further infuriated the DMK. This direct hit at Udhayanidhi cost Arjuna his party membership. Though the VCK denied that it took action against Arjuna under pressure from the DMK, the truth was more than obvious.

Anna varsity case

Other allies, including the Congress, have been sniping at the DMK as well. The latest provocation for the allies to rally against the DMK is the alleged rape of a college girl on the Anna University campus.

Though firmly denied by the Chennai police, the Opposition believes that the main accused was a DMK functionary, and though he has been caught, they feel he is being backed by a shadowy higher-up in the party.

While nobody knows what the truth is, the perception is harming the DMK. The VCK has moved calling-attention motions in the ongoing assembly session seeking a discussion on the Anna University rape and the Vengaivayal incident.

Miffed Left

The Left parties, which have been a staunch supporter of the DMK, are also irked over the alleged rape. The Left has sharply criticised the administration for arresting those who protested against the rape.

Former CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan wondered whether “the Chief Minister has declared an unannounced emergency in the state”. He also raised concerns over the lack of jobs for the youth and increasing instances of crime against women and children.

Congress leader Karthi Chidambaram, echoing the VCK’s demand for a share in power, claimed that it was necessary for the party’s growth in the state.

State party chief K Selvaperunthagai has criticised police action against protesters in the state, suggesting that dissent should be allowed for democracy to thrive.

BJP fishing in troubled waters

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate raided the residences of Kathir Anand, son of Durai Murugan, the most senior member in Stalin’s Cabinet. The case relates to the 2019 electoral malpractices in which Rs 11 crore was allegedly seized during Kathir’s election campaign.

The polls were cancelled, but Kathir Anand was re-elected from the same constituency through a by-election.

The case is being reopened by the ED at a crucial junction when the state is facing elections next year. The state BJP is fishing in troubled waters with some help from Delhi to exploit Durai Murugan’s vulnerability as he was overlooked and Udhayanidhi was named the Deputy CM.

The BJP may not succeed in its efforts to wean away Durai Murugan, as he is a loyalist and invested heavily in the DMK. The episode is expected to sully Stalin’s image and irritate Vanniyars, Durai Murugan’s community.

Opposition bid to unite

The Opposition, meanwhile, is trying to gear up against the ruling front. A beleaguered AIADMK is trying to reorganise itself under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami (popularly called EPS). The BJP is also making renewed efforts to unite the various factions of the AIADMK.

State BJP chief K Annamalai, back from a sabbatical, has joined the efforts, as he was considered the biggest obstacle. Both EPS and Annamalai belong to the same Gounder community but politically despise each other.

While Opposition unity is important to take on the DMK, it is still not taking shape.

Actor Vijay is likely to emerge as another pole, making the elections multipolar. He has started appointing office bearers across the state and is being closely watched as he can certainly act as a spoilsport.

The state’s politics is certainly going through a churn. The DMK alliance was a strength in 2021 and, on the back of it, it swept the parliamentary polls in 2024. It may, however, find the going tough in 2026 unless corrective measures are taken this year.