Anna varsity rape: After dumping footwear, Annamalai flogs himself in protest

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, a former police officer, on Friday (December 27) whipped himself outside his house in protest against the DMK government alleged approach towards handling of the Anna University sexual assault case.

Wearing a green dhoti, a bare-chested Annamalai took a whip from one of the party workers gathered at his Coimbatore residence and whipped himself six times before being stopped by colleagues.

Several BJP leaders stood around him displaying placards, condemning the police for the alleged leak of the FIR pertaining to the woman's complaint on Christmas Eve.

Annamalai sheds footwear

The incident came a day after Annamalai dramatically removed his shoes at a press conference and vowed not to wear footwear till the DMK government was ousted.

He accused the police of deliberately disclosing the identity of the young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted.

A biryani seller was arrested for the assault which happened at Anna University.