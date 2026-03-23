Vijay’s TVK announces full Puducherry candidate list, rules out alliances

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, has released its candidate list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Puducherry.

The party stated on Sunday (March 23) that it would contest all 30 constituencies on its own. TVK’s candidate list includes two women, fielded from Mangalam and Kadirkamam constituencies.

The party has also fielded A K Sai J Saravanan Kumar as its nominee in the Thirubhuvanai reserved segment.

Saravanan Kumar resigned from the BJP on Saturday after being denied a ticket to seek re-election from the Oussudu reserved constituency.

Key candidates named

Former AIADMK legislators K A U Asana and L Periyasamy have been named as candidates for Karaikal (South) and Nettapakkam (reserved) constituencies, respectively. Former Puducherry BJP president V Saminathan will contest from Lawspet.

Also Read: Vijay making a dent in women’s vote base after Jayalalithaa: Psephologist

Other nominees include former Deputy Inspector General of Police of Puducherry V J Chandran and former Congress legislator N Dhanavelou. The party has also announced candidates for the remaining constituencies.

No alliance stand

Earlier this month, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay said his party would contest the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections alone. Speaking at an Iftar event in Mahabalipuram, he rejected speculation about alliances.

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"I am not in any team; I am with the people's team," he said, asking supporters to ignore such claims. He reiterated the party’s stand on secularism, social justice, and opposition to communal forces.

Vijay said the party would form the government under its own leadership without compromise.

Outreach and positioning

At the event, he also interacted with members of the Muslim community as part of outreach efforts.

TVK, launched in February 2024, has been the subject of speculation over alliances. Reports had suggested outreach from the BJP, including offers related to seats and leadership roles.

Also Read: Vijay was offered CM post, declined, says TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna

Senior journalist Tharasu Shyam said talks may have taken place, but did not progress. Party functionary Nirmal Kumar denied any negotiations with the BJP, AIADMK, or other leaders.

The party has declared Vijay as its Chief Ministerial candidate ahead of the 2026 polls.