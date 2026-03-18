Vijay was offered CM post, declined, says TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna

Vijay was offered the Chief Minister’s post along with 50 per cent of the Assembly seats by a political party ahead of the upcoming election, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) general secretary Aadhav Arjuna said, though he stopped short of naming the party.

Offer on the table, but no takers

Elaborating further, Arjuna said that the proposal was part of early alliance discussions with the TVK, which is set to make its electoral debut in the April 23 Assembly election. The scale of the offer, he suggested, went beyond a single formula.

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“Vijay is not a person who will succumb to Delhi for the sake of the chief minister’s post. They gave us all kinds of offers — from 50 to 90 seats. All that Vijay said was that he wanted the trust of Tamil Nadu people, not the CM’s post,” Arjuna told party workers at a meeting in Kolathur on Tuesday night.

Full-contest pitch and positioning

He said the TVK plans to contest all 234 constituencies, framing the party as an independent force rather than a junior partner.

Arjuna also stressed that the party aimed to form a “secular social justice government,” a message he said was directed at minority communities, including Christians and Muslims.

Denials and quiet speculation

The remarks come amid denials from established players. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said his party is not in talks with TVK. BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran echoed that position publicly.

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Even so, there has been persistent speculation that figures linked to the BJP explored a possible tie-up with Vijay’s party as part of a broader attempt to challenge the ruling DMK. Arjuna’s comments neither confirm nor fully dispel those reports, leaving the identity of the party behind the offer unresolved.