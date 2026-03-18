Puducherry polls | Standoff persists in NDA, INDIA blocs as nomination deadline nears

With just over three weeks remaining before the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry heads to the polls on April 9, both its ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) are yet to finalise their respective seat-sharing negotiations.

The current deadlock underscores the fractured internal dynamics and deep-seated friction within both the competing fronts. The formal nomination process is also underway, but yet, the lack of clarity over the respective alliances' poll arrangements has only made things uncertain in the former French colony. Also read: Vijay faces fresh trouble as TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna’s comment infuriates Rajini fans The Puducherry Assembly has 30 seats and three nominated members, who can carry out the functions of the elected members. NDA bloc under strain

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faces a challenging election season this year with battle lines drawn in some states where it has not been a frontline power, the situation which has emerged in Puducherry, which it rules, would leave the saffron camp dejected. Chief Minister N Rangasamy of the N R Congress had earlier confirmed that his party would continue in the alliance, and the electoral pact seemed to be settled. However, no official announcement has been made regarding the seats. The BJP's in-charge for the UT, Nirmal Kumar Surana, had initially stated that the seat-sharing formula would mirror the previous election, with the NR Congress contesting 16 seats, and the BJP taking up 14, from which it would allocate constituencies to allies such as the All-India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and others. However, recent developments suggest that negotiations were far from being a walk in the park. Also read: AINRC-BJP didn't win election on policy or performance: V Narayanasamy Rangasamy's party has reportedly placed key conditions, including opposition to the inclusion of the newly formed Latchiya Jananayaga Katchi of Jose Charles Martin, son of lottery king Santiago Martin, and a renewed demand for statehood for Puducherry. Additionally, the party is said to be seeking a larger share of seats if the allocation to AIADMK is reduced. Rangasamy refuses to meet Mandaviya What made the rift look wider is Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's failed attempt to sit with Rangasamy for talks at a luxury hotel in the UT, but the latter did not attend the meeting. The silence from BJP leaders following this was even more deafening about what was transpiring in the ruling alliance. There were also reports that suggested that the NR Congress was even ready to walk out of the NDA. What made the rift look wider is Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's failed attempt to sit with Rangasamy for talks at a luxury hotel in the UT, but the latter did not attend the meeting. The silence from BJP leaders following this was even more deafening about what was transpiring in the ruling alliance. There were also reports that suggested that the NR Congress was even ready to walk out of the NDA.

BJP leaders, however, remain hopeful that the differences will be resolved soon, possibly after direct intervention from the central leadership.