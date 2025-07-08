Video of V Muraleedharan with influencer Jyoti Malhotra leaves Kerala BJP red-faced

A video featuring former Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan accompanying social media influencer Jyoti Malhotra during the inauguration of a Vande Bharat Express in Kerala has sparked a political row, leaving the BJP on the defensive.

The footage, originally posted by Jyoti Malhotra on her social media in 2023, has resurfaced amid a political row, just as the BJP escalated its attack on the Kerala government for featuring the same influencer in a recent ad campaign. The timing has added to the party's discomfort, with critics pointing to the apparent contradiction, coming only days after the BJP had sharply criticised the state government for associating with Malhotra.

Close interaction

The video documents Malhotra’s journey on board the Vande Bharat Express during its inaugural run from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod. In the video, she is seen interacting closely with Muraleedharan, who at the time was serving as Minister of State in the Union Government. He is seen offering comments to Malhotra on camera extensively during the train journey.

This comes at a particularly sensitive moment for the Kerala BJP, which had launched a sustained campaign against the state’s Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas for inviting Malhotra, described in some quarters as a “controversial” influencer, to promote Kerala tourism.

Tourism campaign

Malhotra was one among several popular digital creators invited to take part in the #ComeToKerala campaign, an official tourism initiative launched by the Kerala government to showcase the state’s tourist attractions to a younger, digital-native audience. The campaign included curated experiences, local cultural events, and scenic journeys aimed at reviving the sector after the pandemic downturn.

Malhotra’s videos from her Kerala visit, which included monsoon destinations, food explorations, and heritage sites, were widely shared online and even featured on the Kerala Tourism Department's social media handles.

BJP’s ‘enemy asset’ jibe

Last week, however, BJP leaders in Kerala sharply criticised the state government for associating with her. Some party functionaries went as far as labelling her an “enemy asset” in social media posts and claimed her participation raised national security concerns, though no substantiated evidence was offered to support the allegations.

The video that has now come to light was uploaded by Malhotra in 2023 and was part of her coverage of the Vande Bharat Express inauguration.

Malhotra's presence during the journey did not raise any concerns from organisers or security agencies at the time, nor was it questioned by any political party, including the BJP, until the current controversy emerged.

Not the first video

Another video has also surfaced in which Malhotra, while crossing the India-Pakistan border, is seen telling a BSF jawan that they are part of a Haryana BJP team.

The jawan responds affirmatively, saying, "The name BJP is enough." This video has also backfired on the BJP, which had earlier tried to portray Kerala Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas as being linked to a “dubious nexus” involving a Pakistani spy.

BJP accused of doublespeak

The resurfacing of the video featuring Muraleedharan has evoked sharp reactions from Opposition leaders in Kerala, as they accused the BJP of political doublespeak.

Muraleedharan, who is no longer serving as a Union minister, has not commented publicly on the matter. Sources close to him said the journey was part of an official event and that several media and digital creators were present on board.

While there was no public evidence linking Malhotra to any criminal or anti-national activity then, her association with a former Union minister during a railway ministry event undercuts the BJP’s narrative and has left the party facing uncomfortable questions.