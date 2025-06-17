Who is Kamal Kaur? How her murder has sparked fear among Punjab's influencers

Social media influencer Kamal Kaur, widely known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, a well-known social media influencer in Punjab, was found dead in the back seat of a car parked in the parking lot of Adesh Medical University in Bathinda on Wednesday (June 11).

The vehicle, registered in Ludhiana, had been stationary in the parking lot for days. A foul odour emanating from the car led to a complaint by the locals and the discovery of Kamal Kaur's body, sparking a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Who is Kamal Kaur?

Kamal Kaur, whose real name was Kanchan Kumari, was a digital content creator who had more than 3.8 lakh followers on Instagram.

Originally from Uttar Pradesh, she was believed to be in her mid-30s and lived with her mother and brother in Ludhiana.

She donned a Sikh identity on her Instagram handle and often shared videos and pictures that challenged traditional and conservative cultural norms in Punjab.

Her content was sometimes seen as explicit or inappropriate by sections of society, leading to debates about morality and decency online.

Motive behind murder

Kanchan’s videos had previously drawn the ire of radical elements, including threats from Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla in October, 2024, who asked her to stop posting "inappropriate" videos.

According to Bathinda police, the murder was the result of a premeditated act of moral policing. The key accused in the case is 30-year-old Amritpal Singh Mehron, who is still on the run.

His two associates — Jaspreet Singh (31), a resident of village Mehron in Moga, and Nimratjit Singh (21), a resident of Harike in Tarn Taran — have been arrested.

"The two arrested accused stated that Kanchan Kumari was posting vulgar videos which they believed were having a negative influence on the younger generation, said SSP Amneet Kondal.

They claimed that Amritpal Mehron had warned her several times, but she did not pay heed. As a result, they said they wanted to "teach her a lesson" and hatched the conspiracy, she noted.

Who is Amritpal Mehron?

Amritpal Singh Mehron is a self-proclaimed radical leader and founder of the vigilante group ‘Qaum De Rakhe’ (Protectors of the Community).

A resident of Mehron village in Moga district, Mehron has a history of online vigilantism, issuing threats to artists and social media influencers who, in his view, promote vulgarity or superstition.

He had previously been booked in 2021 for threatening a music producer over obscene lyrics, and in 2020 for vandalising statues of Punjabi folk dancers near the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

He is active on social media and frequently posts videos condemning “obscene” content and has styled himself as a moral crusader, warning creators to remove “indecent” content or face consequences.

Threat to creators

After the alleged murder, a video had surfaced on the internet where Mehron claimed that Kanchan was killed due to her "immoral and vulgar content" on social media. He alleged that Kanchan had defamed the Sikh tradition and used her name to create obscene content.

“Our Gurus have given us the surnames of ‘Singh’ and ‘Kaur’ and we cannot allow women migrating from UP and Bihar to suffix the title of Kaur. Khalsa never attacks women, but when a woman targets our Takhts and mocks Sikh values, she cannot be spared," he added

Mehron's warning

In the now-viral video, Mehron also warned other influencers creating "objectionable content" to refrain from such activities.

Targeting another Punjab-based influencer, he said, it is not necessary that a body will be found every time, indirectly referring to Kanchan’s body being discovered in her car.

After the arrest of his aides, Mehron said he would not allow obscenity and vulgarity to spread in Punjab.

"Just because some people want to earn money from Instagram and YouTube does not mean it's a free-for-all," he noted.

Murder plot

Investigations by the Bathinda police revealed that the crime was planned before three months. Mehron, along with Jaspreet and Nimratjit, had travelled to Ludhiana, staying in hotels near Kanchan's residence and tracking her movements, lifestyle, and the car she used.

A few days before the murder, Mehron contacted Kanchan for a paid promotional event and asked her to come to Bathinda.

On June 9, she left her Ludhiana home after informing her mother that she was attending a promotional event. However, her family lost contact with her shortly thereafter.

According to SSP Amneet Kondal, Kanchan was lured to a workshop under the pretext of getting her car repaired. Mehron, Jaspreet, and Nimratjit had called her to a location in Ludhiana. After she arrived, Mehron sat in the back seat of her car while the other two followed in a separate vehicle. They had promised to take her to a garage in Bathinda for car repairs.

Upon reaching Bathinda, Mehron switched to his SUV as part of the pre-planned conspiracy. Nimratjit accompanied Kanchan in her car to the garage, while Mehron parked his SUV near a petrol pump. He later began driving Kanchan's vehicle, with all of them inside.

At one point, they snatched her two mobile phones. Then, Jaspreet and Nimratjit, who were seated in the back, strangled her to death.

Escape after murder

After the murder, Mehron left in Ranjit's car with another unidentified accused, while Jaspreet and Nimratjit drove Kanchan's car — with her body inside — to Adesh University, where they abandoned the vehicle.

Hours after the murder, Mehron boarded a flight from Amritsar and fled to the United Arab Emirates, Bhatinda police said.

SSP Amneet Kondal said police had issued a lookout circular against Mehron and Punjab Police are coordinating with central agencies for his extradition.

"We got his passport details and checked his travel records and found that he had fled to the UAE after taking a flight from Amritsar in the evening, just hours after the murder was committed in Bathinda," Kondal told reporters in Bathinda.

"We will tie-up with other authorities/agencies and we will follow due procedure for his deportation. We have informed the authorities that Mehron is wanted in murder case," she said.

Radical ideology

Meanwhile, Punjab's influencer community is shaken, as multiple women creators report threats from radical groups.

Kamal Kaur's killing has reignited the debate around online freedom and the dangers of extrajudicial moral policing.

The incident highlights a larger ideological campaign against content creators perceived as “immoral”. Other influencers have since come forward, citing similar threats from Mehron’s circle.

Community reacts

As Punjab Police widen the investigation, the case of Kamal Kaur Bhabhi remains a grim reminder of the perils faced by women content creators who challenge cultural conservatism — and the dark, radical forces ready to silence them.

Some of her followers — previously fans — have now criticised her for assuming a Sikh identity online. Others shockingly endorsed the act of moral policing in online comment sections.



