SC protects Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest; says ‘something dirty in his mind’

The Supreme Court granted interim protection from arrest to podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia in FIR's lodged against him for his parents-having-sex remark on a YouTube show, even as it reprimanded him for his indecent remarks.

"No one has license to speak whatever in the name of freedom of speech", pointed out the two-judge Supreme Court bench, while hearing Allahbadia’s plea on Tuesday (February 18).

Allahbadia, who is facing multiple FIRs filed against him over his remarks on the YouTube show India’s Got Latent, had approached the apex court on Friday (February 14).

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia row: SC to hear podcaster’s plea against FIRs

This is obscenity

Infuriated over Allahbadia’s comments, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh said, “...there is something dirty in his mind which has been vomited on the YouTube show. The words you have chosen, parents will be ashamed, sisters will be ashamed. Entire society will feel ashamed.”

The court reprimanded Allahbadia, questioning whether his comments could be considered anything other than obscene. “If this is not obscenity, what is?” the court asked.

However, the top court granted him relief, agreeing to the submissions of senior advocate Abhinav Chandrachud, representing the influencer, that he be protected from any coercive action. Moreover, he is receiving death threats, the advocate said.

Beside granting him protection from any coercive action in FIRs lodged in Mumbai and Guwahati, the bench also said no further FIRs shall be lodged against him for his comments during the YouTube show, "India's Got Latent".

Also read: Ranveer Allahbadia says he’s getting death threats, asserts he's 'not running away' Multiple FIRs The founder of the YouTube channel BeerBiceps has named the Central Government, as well as the governments of Maharashtra and Assam, as respondents in the petition. The two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh is hearing the matter. Former CJI Chandrachud’s son Abhinav Chandrachud is representing the YouTuber in the case. No arrest If any other FIR is lodged against influencer Allahbadia over his comments, he shall not be arrested, added the SC bench. Additionally, Justice Kant said that the petitioner is free to approach the local police in Maharashtra and Assam for protection of his life and liberty in case of any threat. Also read: Beyond obscenity: Was Allahbadia row whipped up to hasten YouTube content regulation? The backlash The Assam Police and then the Maharashtra cyber police registered separate FIRs against Allahbadia, Raina, content creator Ashish Chanchlani, influencer Apoorva Mukhija and others for allegedly broadcasting “obscene content". While the show was intended for a limited audience, clips went viral, intensifying the backlash. As criticism mounted, Allahbadia issued a public apology, admitting that he had overstepped. In response to the controversy, Samay Raina removed all videos of the show to curb further scrutiny. Meanwhile, Allahbadia has failed to appear before the police despite a second summons being served to him. The National Commission for Women rescheduled his hearing to March 6, after he requested postponement citing death threats.

(With inputs from agencies)