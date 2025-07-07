Kerala govt faces backlash for hosting travel vlogger arrested for alleged spying

The BJP and a section of the Opposition, the UDF, have raised questions over the Kerala government’s decision to host Jyoti Malhotra, a travel vlogger, who is currently under arrest for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Citing an RTI response, they alleged that Malhotra’s visit to the state was facilitated and fully funded by Kerala Tourism, as part of an official influencer campaign.

The government, however, has strongly denied any lapse or wrongdoing, maintaining that the campaign was routine and that there was no prior information available regarding Malhotra’s alleged activities at the time of her visit.

Guest of Kerala govt

The allegation surfaced after a Right to Information (RTI) reply revealed that Jyoti Malhotra, popularly known as “Travel with JO”, was among the 41 social media influencers invited by the Kerala Tourism Department between January 2024 and May 2025.

Her trips, which included stops in Kozhikode, Kannur, Kochi, Alappuzha and Munnar, were fully sponsored by the state, including travel, accommodation and local experiences.

Malhotra was arrested in Haryana in May 2025 and has been charged under the Official Secrets Act and the sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. According to investigators, she is suspected of sharing sensitive information with Pakistan’s intelligence network and was in alleged contact with a staffer at the Pakistan High Commission, who has since been expelled from India.

Serious lapse

While her alleged espionage activities are under central investigation, BJP state president K Surendran said the fact that she had been hosted by a government department "raises serious questions".

“How did a person with such alleged links make it onto a government-funded influencer list? Was there any background verification at all?” Surendran asked in a social media post. “The department functions under the oversight of the Chief Minister’s son-in-law. This cannot be dismissed casually.”

Although the Congress party has not issued an official statement, individual leaders within the UDF have also raised concerns. P K Foros, an IUML leader, said the issue calls for “a closer look” into the tourism department’s processes.

Others within the UDF have taken a cautious line, pointing out that Malhotra had not been named in any official security advisory at the time of her visit to Kerala.

Politically motivated

Kerala tourism minister PA Mohammed Riyas, under whose portfolio the influencer initiative was executed, strongly rejected the allegations, calling them politically motivated.

“The government did not, and would never, knowingly invite anyone linked to espionage,” Riyas told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

“This is part of an orchestrated propaganda to mislead the public,” he added.

Riyas clarified that the influencer campaign was run through professional content agencies contracted by Kerala Tourism, and individual selections were made based on their social media reach and relevance to travel promotion. He added that background verification was the responsibility of the contracted agencies and that no red flags had been raised about Malhotra at the time.

“Does anyone seriously think the government would knowingly host a spy? This is a baseless attempt to create suspicion,” he said.

Kerala content

Jyoti Malhotra, 33, is a social media content creator with a focus on travel, food, and lifestyle. Her Kerala content—particularly a vlog shot during a Theyyam performance in Kannur—had gone viral in late 2024. She has also featured Kochi, Munnar and Alappuzha in her videos.

Authorities are currently examining her phone and laptop data, travel logs, and financial records. As of now, no specific links have been established between her Kerala visit and any breach of military or classified data, though the investigation is ongoing.

Influencer engagement push

The influencer engagement programme under Kerala Tourism was part of a broader push to promote the state through social media.

Over 40 influencers were selected across India to showcase Kerala's destinations to younger digital audiences. Tourism officials said the programme was handled professionally and had delivered results in terms of reach and engagement.

Industry bodies such as the Kerala Travel Mart Society have urged political parties to avoid drawing broad conclusions based on an isolated incident.

Malhotra remains in judicial custody as the central agencies continue to pursue the espionage case. The Kerala government has said that its association with her was limited to a one-time tourism collaboration, executed in good faith and in line with standard procedures.