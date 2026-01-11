Amit Shah seeks probe by neutral agency into Sabarimala gold theft case

Slamming the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold theft at Sabarimala temple, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday (January 11) sought a probe into the case by a neutral investigation agency.

After inaugurating the BJP’s Mission 2026 programme for the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala and addressing the party’s newly elected representatives of local bodies, he said those who failed to protect the properties of Sabarimala cannot safeguard the faith of the people.

Also read: Kerala politics on the boil as Sabarimala case explodes; arrested priest in hospital

He asserted that only the BJP can safeguard the faith of believers in Kerala.

According to him, the theft of gold at Sabarimala was not just the concern of the people of Kerala but of devotees across the country.

‘Need for impartial investigation’

Shah said he had seen the FIR and alleged that the manner in which it was drafted made it clear that it was aimed at protecting the accused.

Claiming that two persons associated with the LDF were under suspicion, the BJP leader sought to know how an impartial investigation could be possible under such circumstances.

Also read: Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru arrested in gold theft case

He further alleged that even the Congress could not be absolved, claiming evidence had emerged of the involvement of its leaders as well.

Shah slams CM

“I demand that the Chief Minister hand over the probe to a neutral investigation agency. The BJP will carry out protests and door-to-door awareness campaigns. This is democracy, Vijayan, and you must order a neutral agency probe,” Shah said, referring to CM Vijayan.

Taking a swipe at two rival political ideologies, Shah said, "While communism is over worldwide, across India the Congress is finished." Kerala's development is possible only under the BJP government.

Also read: Sabarimala gold theft case: BJP alleges sacrilege, seeks CBI probe

"Our path was never easy. Securing a BJP victory in Kerala is a formidable challenge. Our final goal is to form a govt in Kerala under the lotus symbol and bring a BJP Chief Minister," the Union Minister said.

(With agency inputs)