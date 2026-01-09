Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru arrested in gold theft case

In a dramatic turn in the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest of the Sabarimala temple, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of temple gold.

The development marks one of the most significant procedural advancements in a probe that has gripped Kerala over alleged lapses and possible criminal conspiracy involving temple authorities and external contractors.

Pivotal role

Rajeevaru was summoned early Friday (January 9) by the SIT to its office in Thiruvananthapuram, following growing evidence and witness statements suggesting his pivotal role in the chain of events leading to the alleged theft. After several hours of questioning, he was formally taken into custody based on the orders of the investigators, who believe his communications and decisions were closely tied to key accused in the case.

According to sources, statements given earlier to the SIT by A Padmakumar, a former Travancore Devaswom Board president, who is also an accused in the case, it was chief priest Rajeevaru who introduced Unnikrishnan Potti, the prime suspect in the alleged gold misappropriation, to the temple’s inner circle. Investigators have indicated that this connection formed a nexus that may have facilitated irregular access and subsequent removal of gold-clad elements from sacred structures.

The accusations focus on claims that gold originally clad on the dwarapalaka idols and door frames around the temple’s sanctum sanctorum (sreekovil) was mishandled during sanctioned repair and plating work, which ostensibly required high-level permissions and religious rites.

The SIT had previously informed the Kerala High Court that the gold presence was noted even as the items were removed for ‘gold plating’ in 2019, yet official inventory records omitted this, raising suspicions of intentional misrepresentation.

Financial crime implications

Beyond Rajeevaru’s arrest, the complexity of the case has drawn in multiple agencies. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, with the Kochi unit naming all those previously identified as accused in the SIT investigation. The involvement of multiple agencies signals a shift in the probe from a purely criminal inquiry to one that also examines potential financial crime implications.

Meanwhile, legal proceedings are moving at a rapid pace.

Rajeevaru’s arrest will be closely monitored by courts, and further remand requests are anticipated as the SIT seeks to deepen its inquiry into communication records and financial trails linked to the temple’s gold assets. Meanwhile, other accused including jewellery handlers and officials alleged to have facilitated the gold’s removal and processing remain under varying degrees of custody or judicial supervision.

The Kerala High Court has already extended the SIT’s investigative period by six weeks, highlighting judicial recognition of the probe’s scale and significance.