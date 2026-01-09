Sabarimala chief priest Kandararu Rajeevaru arrested in gold theft case
The SIT took the priest into custody after evidence suggested he introduced the prime suspect to the temple inner circle, facilitating the alleged misappropriation
In a dramatic turn in the high-profile Sabarimala gold theft investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Kandararu Rajeevaru, the chief priest of the Sabarimala temple, in connection with the alleged misappropriation of temple gold.
The development marks one of the most significant procedural advancements in a probe that has gripped Kerala over alleged lapses and possible criminal conspiracy involving temple authorities and external contractors.
Pivotal role
The accusations focus on claims that gold originally clad on the dwarapalaka idols and door frames around the temple’s sanctum sanctorum (sreekovil) was mishandled during sanctioned repair and plating work, which ostensibly required high-level permissions and religious rites.
The SIT had previously informed the Kerala High Court that the gold presence was noted even as the items were removed for ‘gold plating’ in 2019, yet official inventory records omitted this, raising suspicions of intentional misrepresentation.
Financial crime implications
Meanwhile, legal proceedings are moving at a rapid pace.
Rajeevaru’s arrest will be closely monitored by courts, and further remand requests are anticipated as the SIT seeks to deepen its inquiry into communication records and financial trails linked to the temple’s gold assets. Meanwhile, other accused including jewellery handlers and officials alleged to have facilitated the gold’s removal and processing remain under varying degrees of custody or judicial supervision.