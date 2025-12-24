Sabarimala gold theft case: BJP alleges sacrilege, seeks CBI probe

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kerala unit, on Wednesday (December 24) described the purported irregularities at the Sabarimala temple as “a grave act of sacrilege”, which goes beyond the mere theft of gold.

He also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the matter.

Leader expresses deep anguish

Posting on X, the former Union minister said as an Ayappa devotee, the developments surrounding the temple have left him in deep pain and distress.

The BJP leader also claimed that fresh findings suggest that the “looting of Sabarimala” was not just restricted to the reported gold quantity of four-and-a-half kilograms.

“Investigations now show that under the LDF-appointed Devaswom Board, four Panchaloha idols were taken out of Sabarimala and sold to international criminal networks,” Chandrasekhar alleged, taking a dig at the poll-bound state’s ruling Left Democratic Front.

According to him, parts of the sacred "Pathinettam Padi" (18 steps at the shrine), which were replaced during the United Democratic Front (UDF) regime in 2015, were later tampered with and looted.

'Larger political conspiracy under UDF, LDF'

“This is a larger political conspiracy started under Congress-UDF and perfected under CPM-LDF,” he said, targeting both the rival political alliances in Kerala. Reiterating his past remark, the BJP leader said that arresting a person such as Unnikrishnan Potty or an N Vasu, some of the prime accused in the gold theft case, was not enough.

“This is not just loot. This is sacrilege. This is a betrayal of Swami Ayyappa and millions of bhakts like me across the world,” he added.

Chandrasekhar also said that a Special Investigation Team would not be adequate to bring out the truth, reiterating his call for a CBI probe.

Chandrasekhar slams CM Vijayan

The BJP state chief also accused Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of trying to cover up the “shameless crime” by dubbing it a “slip-up”.

He said the BJP would continue its fight to ensure justice for Ayyappa devotees.

Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple has been at the centre of a huge political controversy over the loss of gold for some time.

A SIT is probing the loss of gold and related complaints, and several persons, including two presidents of the Travancore Devaswom Board, have been arrested in this regard.

Recently, the SIT told a vigilance court that Pankaj Bhandari of Smart Creations and Ballari-based jeweller Govardhan Roddam played a key role in a conspiracy to steal gold from artefacts of the renowned pilgrimage.

