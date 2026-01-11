Rahul Mamkootathil bail hearing in third rape case set for Jan 12

The bail application of Kerala’s expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, arrested in a third rape case, will come up for hearing before the Sessions Court in the state's Pathanamthitta on Monday (January 12).

In its remand report, the Crime Branch Special Investigation Team (SIT) placed detailed allegations made by the survivor, who accused the MLA of brutally raping her at a hotel in Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and later assuring her repeatedly that he would stand by her and marry her.

According to the survivor’s statement, Mamkootathil continued to reassure her of commitment even after the assault. However, after she became pregnant, he allegedly distanced himself from her, abused her verbally, and accused her of having relationships with other men. The statement recorded that he used derogatory language, claiming she was seeking other men because her husband was incapable of sexual relations.

The survivor later suffered a miscarriage. Crime Branch sources told The Federal that she has preserved the foetal DNA sample and informed investigators that she is willing to undergo DNA testing to establish parentage.

The SIT told the court that a DNA examination is necessary to strengthen the investigation.

The remand report also stated that Mamkootathil obtained financial assistance from the survivor on several occasions. It further recorded that she was made to donate money to the Congress party’s Wayanad relief fund and was told she could receive a prize in a fundraising lottery challenge.

According to the survivor, this information was conveyed to her by Feny Ninan, a local Youth Congress leader associated with Mamkootathil.

The complaint further stated that the MLA repeatedly threatened her, warning that he would interfere with her sister’s marriage prospects, inform her husband’s family about their relationship, and drag her parents into the issue, causing serious damage to her family’s reputation and personal life.

The SIT also told the court that the MLA has not provided the passcode to unlock his seized mobile phone, which contains chat records, photographs and videos relevant to the case. Investigators said his non-cooperation is delaying digital forensic analysis.

The case, registered as Crime No. 100/2026 under Sections 376 and 506(1) of the Indian Penal Code, is based on a complaint by a 31-year-old woman from Thiruvalla, currently working abroad. The alleged offence took place on April 8, 2024, between 1.15 pm and 3 pm at Club 7 Hotel near a KSRTC bus stand in Thiruvalla.

The remand report further noted that Mamkootathil misused his political clout to exploit several housewives and unmarried women by promising marriage, and that there are indications of more victims. The SIT expressed concern that he could influence witnesses, intimidate the survivor or destroy evidence if released.

The submission was made in the remand report filed after Mamkootathil’s arrest from Room No. 2002 of KPM Hotel in Palakkad at 12.30 am on Sunday (January 11). A Samsung folding mobile phone was seized during the arrest. He was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

Two other rape cases are already pending against him. In the first case, he is accused of rape and forced abortion, in which the Kerala High Court has stayed his arrest until January 21. In the second case, he is accused of rape and is on anticipatory bail.

The MLA has denied the allegations, maintaining that the relationship was consensual, repeating the same defence he had taken in the earlier cases.

Legal experts pointed out that the defence team had allegedly leaked copies of the FIR (first information report) to sections of the media, despite it containing the survivor’s identity, family details and residential address, an act they described as highly irregular and deeply concerning.

“It is alarming that the survivor’s name is already circulating in WhatsApp groups. This has sadly become a pattern in such cases. One wonders how the FIR of a rape case was made public at all,” said a lawyer present at the Thiruvalla court, speaking to The Federal.

According to the sources, the SIT had initially planned to arrest Mamkootathil only after formally recording the third complainant’s statement in person, once she arrived in Kerala.

When CM Vijayan stepped in

However, the investigation took a different turn after the first complainant contacted Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, sending an emotional message narrating her ordeal and sharing a voice message sent by the new complainant to her.

Following this, Vijayan personally intervened in the matter and directed the state police chief to proceed with immediate action, which led to the SIT moving ahead with the late-night arrest without waiting for the survivor’s physical presence in Kerala.