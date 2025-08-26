Mamkootathil issue | Congress to CPI(M): 'Don't play too much, you are in for shock'

Kerala Congress leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday (August 26) warned the ruling CPI(M) and BJP over the controversy surrounding its suspended party MLA from Palakkad – Rahul Mamkootathil.

The Congress is facing criticism from rival parties and also the CPI(M). Satheesan warned the Left party of “playing too much” as it would soon face “shocking” revelations itself.

BJP's protest march with bull

Satheesan also told the Kerala BJP unit, which held a protest march to his official residence with a bull, that it would need that animal soon to organise an agitation against its state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

While addressing reporters in Kozhikode, the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly pointed a finger and said that his gesture should not be taken as a threat.

"All I have to say to them is do not play too much on this issue. You are in for a shock. You can take it as a threat also if you want. Kerala will be shocked. It will happen soon," Satheesan asserted.

Hitting back at him, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said the Left party was not scared by mere statements and it has no problem facing whatever comes its way.

"Let it come, whatever it is. We are not scared. It is all talk till now. Nothing has happened. CPI(M) is not scared, you can be assured of that. We have no problem facing whatever comes our way," he told reporters in Idukki.

Muraleedharan terms suspension as 'drama'

Meanwhile, BJP leader and former Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan termed Mamkootathil's suspension a "drama" enacted by the Congress to safeguard the Palakkad Assembly seat.

He alleged that it was all an arrangement between Mamkootathil and senior leaders of the party to mislead the public.

"If he is suspended from the primary membership of the party and he was asked to resign from the post of state president of Youth Congress, why is he still representing the people of Palakkad? "A people's representative facing such allegations should not continue as an MLA. The Congress has betrayed the people by not seeking his resignation as legislator. It should apologise to the public," Muraleedharan said.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters in Kozhikode, Satheesan also said that the issue concerning Mamkootathil was a "closed subject" since Congress, as a responsible party, has taken a decision that upholds the self-respect of women.

He said the party's decision has made a mark in the political history of Kerala as no one else has taken such a stand.

Satheesan further said that the ruling LDF, which is calling for Mamkootathil's resignation as legislator, was forgetting the fact that one of its MLAs was a rape accused.

He also said that a Left minister was accused of making sexually slanderous remarks against a woman.

Why Mamkootathil was suspended

Satheesan also claimed that the Left was highlighting the accusations against Mamkootathil to prevent discussions on hawala-related corruption allegations against Govindan's son and some senior party leaders.

Mamkootathil was suspended from the primary membership of the party on Monday.

He had recently quit as Youth Congress state president after Malayalam actress Rini Ann George accused "a young leader" of a well-known political party of misbehaviour and subsequent protests by the BJP and DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M). The leader was facing an internal party inquiry as well.

Subsequently, several women and a transgender person accused him of similar charges.

(With agency inputs)