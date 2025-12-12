MA Baby questions Kerala courts’ 'sense of justice' in Mamkootathil assault cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI) CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby on Friday said that some courts in Kerala are unable to show the "sense of justice" expected of them by the public in certain cases and termed it as "unfortunate".

Baby made the statement before reporters here with reference to the protection from arrest that expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil has secured in the two cases of sexual assault filed against him.

The Marxist leader said that the person who allegedly defamed the victim in one of the cases has not been given bail and it was a welcome decision. He was referring to activist Rahul Easwar who is in judicial custody currently after being arrested for allegedly defaming the complainant in the sexual assault and forced abortion case against Mamkootathil.

"However, the person who committed a more serious offence has been given protection from arrest," Baby said, adding that "some courts in Kerala are unable to show the sense of justice expected of them in certain cases".

He also said that the Congress, which expelled the Palakkad MLA from the party, was seen receiving him with a bouquet when he turned up to cast his vote in the local body polls.

Baby further said that UDF convenor Adoor Prakash's initial remark supporting actor Dileep after his acquittal in the 2017 actress assault case was the actual stance of the opposition, but when it "slipped out" they came out with a clarification.

"Their (opposition) culture is contrary to that of Kerala," he contended.

Regarding the delay in action against former MLA P T Kunju Muhammed, accused of molesting a woman associated with the film industry, he said that the LDF government will not protect anyone who has committed a wrong.

"If he (Kunju Muhammed) has committed a crime, he will face the consequences," the Marxist veteran said.

The Congress has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of sitting on the woman's complaint against Kunju Muhammed for two weeks and alleged that the CM was trying to protect the former MLA. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)