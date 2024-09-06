Kerala: Pinarayi, CMO in a tight spot as MLA Anwar goes all out

Kerala's political scene remains unsettled in the wake of explosiveallegations made by MLA PV Anvar against key figures in the state's Home Department and the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).



CPI(M) in a tight spot

As the dust begins to settle, the fallout from Anvar's claims has placed the CPI(M) and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a precarious position, particularly at a time when the party is holding its triannual organisational conferences.

Anwar has accused P Sasi, the political secretary of Pinarayi, and IPS officer MR Ajith Kumar of breaching the trust of the LDF government and being involved in gold smuggling rackets.

Notably, the party is yet to refute any of Anvar's allegations. While the party’s state secretary, MV Govindan, has said that as an LDF legislator, Anvar should have raised his concerns in a different manner, the party maintains that it has not received any official written complaint against P Sasi, the controversial state committee member and political secretary to the chief minister.

Nonetheless, the party has asserted that it will investigate any complaints received, regardless of the person’s position.

‘Can’t take action based on vague references’

Govindan said the party cannot take any action against Sasi as it has not received any concrete allegations against him.

“We have not received any concrete allegations against Sasi. Anvar did not mention his name in the written complaint he submitted to the party. We cannot investigate someone's actions based on vague references made during media interactions. At this time, there is no need to investigate Sasi,” he said.

“All other allegations will be examined by the special team led by the Director General of Police (DGP), with a report expected in a month. If any matter needs to be addressed by the party, it will be examined, and action will be taken against any wrongdoing, regardless of who is involved,” Govindan said following the party’s state secretariat meeting on Friday (September 6).

Why CPI(M) cadres are backing Anwar

Anwar’s accusations —of alleged misconduct by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Ajith Kumar, including phone tapping, murder, and gold smuggling, and claims that the former district police chief had once wanted the withdrawal of a complaint on felling of trees in a police compound —have ignited a firestorm within the party.

Even though Anwar’s claims that the ADGP operates with the full support of Sasi have created a certain unease among some members of the CPI(M), the Independent MLA has received overwhelming support from the party’s mass base. This has led to speculation among journalists and political pundits that the MLA may have the backing of a prominent section of the party's leadership.

Is Anwar a pawn in a bigger conspiracy?

A dominant theory suggests that a faction within the party, anticipating Sasi's elevation to the state secretariat in the upcoming state conference, is behind Anvar's crusade. Although the MLA has refuted this claim, political pundits, who frequently appear on primetime debates, have suggested that P Jayarajan, the party’s stalwart from Kannur, is behind the move.

Another prominent opinion is that Anvar has the backing of three politburo members from the state who believe that Chief Minister Pinarayi’s handling of the Home Department is detrimental to the party's interests and have been unable to confront him on the same.

MLA dismisses rumours

“I have only God behind me. All the other theories discussed in the media are rubbish,” said Anvar after a recent meeting with the chief minister.

“I have not spoken to Jayarajan for months and have not sought the backing or blessings of any party leader. Even though I am not a card-carrying member, I will remain a party man until my death,” he added.

Sources close to Anwar said during his meeting with Pinarayi, the chief minister listened to his grievances and allegations patiently. Afterward, the MLA asked if he should avoid speaking to the media waiting outside. The chief minister said it was unnecessary in a response that boosted the MLA's confidence, the sources said.

More MLAs speak up

Another LDF Independent MLA, KT Jaleel, has publicly vowed to expose “fraudulent and corrupt IPS officers,” further complicating the party’s narrative. Former MLA Karat Rasaq, also an Independent backed by the CPI(M), has openly criticised Sasi. However, Anvar is said to have explicitly asked them not to rally behind him, as he prefers to pursue his crusade on his own.

The Federal has learned that the chief minister has been determined to rule out any possibility of Anvar being involved in an internal party conspiracy. Sources close to the Pinarayi were in contact with Anvar following the suspension of Sujith Das, the Superintendent of Police in Pathanamthitta – against whom Anwar has also levelled allegations – to confirm that no such conspiracy is in motion.

Politburo members back Anvar

The serious discussion on Anvar’s allegations at the ongoing party branch conferences has prevented the CPI(M) leadership from dismissing his charges. Some politburo members even support Anvar’s “movement,” believing it could spark a much-needed cleansing within the party that the traditional organisational structure has failed to achieve.

“Anvar's allegations are a major turning point for the LDF government and the CPI(M). How this plays out could seriously affect the party's chances in future elections. The party's reputation for integrity is on the line, and not handling these allegations transparently might lead to a big drop in support from the public,” a party state committee member told The Federal.

Only small fries in net

This sentiment was also evident in the party secretariat meeting. However, the party finds itself in a difficult position, unable to take action against Sasi. As a result, the response to the police officers has been weakened, and the expected suspension of the ADGP has not been pursued.

In an attempt to regain control of the narrative, Chief Minister Pinarayi has ordered a high-level investigation into the allegations. The suspension of Pathanamthitta SP Sujith Das, signals the government's acknowledgment of the seriousness of Anvar's claims. However, this move has not quelled the storm; instead, it has raised further questions about the extent of corruption within the police force and the leadership's complicity.

UDF taps into row; charges at govt

The Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) has been quick to capitalise on the turmoil. UDF leaders are demanding an immediate and thorough investigation into Anvar's claims, calling for the suspension of ADGP Kumar and questioning the integrity of the entire Home Department. The UDF's response has been aggressive, framing the situation as a clear indication of the LDF's failure to govern effectively and uphold law and order.

The political rhetoric has intensified, with UDF leaders accusing the LDF not only of fostering a culture of corruption and impunity but also colluding with the Sangh Parivar with the help of ‘corrupt’ officers.

As internal dissent grows and the Opposition capitalises on the situation, the CPIM must navigate these turbulent waters carefully to restore its credibility and maintain public trust. The coming weeks will be crucial in shaping the direction of Kerala's politics, as the fallout from this scandal continues to develop.