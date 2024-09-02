Kerala: Why Independent MLA PV Anwar has the ear of Pinarayi government

Ever since PV Anwar, an independent MLA in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala, accused top police officers of corruption and the chief minister’s aide P Sasi of being oblivious to the alleged irregularities, a note has been circulating among CPI(M) cadres on social media and messaging platforms.

The note asserts that Anwar has been the lone leader who has spoken out against issues including communal hate and the negligent behaviour of police towards grassroots leaders while top CPI(M) leaders have chosen to stay silent.

Ode to Anwar

The note has been penned by Syed Aby, who identifies himself as a representative of an ordinary party worker from the Malabar region.

"PV Anwar has consistently fought against communal hate, investing time, money, and effort, while trusting the CPI(M) leadership. Despite ridicule and accusations, his integrity stands unmatched. While party members overlook critical issues, Anwar tackles real problems, legally confronting communalism and false accusations, gaining public trust and praise for his sincerity," the note says.

It further underscores the struggles grassroots party leaders face at local police stations, where police allegedly routinely disregard them in favour of their political rivals, particularly the wealthy IUML leaders of Malappuram.

Eulogising the Independent MLA, the note says that issues will be solved if the state committee and secretariat put in half the sincerity that Anwar invests.

"During a time when the party secretary's press conference is ignored by party members, who are instead captivated by Anwar's sound bite, the state committee and secretariat would do well to approach issues with at least half the sincerity Anwar demonstrates. Kudos to P.V. Anwar," the note reads.

Why CPI(M) cadres support Anwar?

Sources say the note echoes the widespread sentiment prevalent within the CPI(M) ranks—from branch members to a few central committee members. They say Anwar has sought to address the elephant in the room at a time when other leaders within the CPI(M) have been wary of vocally pointing out the failures of the Pinarayi government.

At a press conference in Malappuram on Sunday (September 1), Anwar had accused MR Ajith Kumar, the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order of enriching himself and his family through a network of loyalists in the force and being involved in illegal practises including gold smuggling. He also accused Pathanamthitta DPC Sujith Das of smuggling gold through Kozhikode airport by using his links in the customs department.

Not without blemishes

Incidentally, Anwar, a businessman-turned-politician with a Congress background until 2011, is no stranger to controversies. He has faced allegations of illegal construction of a check dam within his resort in Kakkadampoil. His investments in businesses in Sierra Leone have also come under scrutiny.

In July this year, the Kerala High Court ordered the state government to recover the excess land under the possession of Anwar and his family members in violation of the Land Reforms Act.

Action against top cop

Surprisingly, this didn’t act as a deterrent when the state government suspended Das while launching a high-level inquiry against Kumar within 24 hours of Anwar’s allegation.

Kumar is regarded the state's most powerful police officer, despite the presence of higher-ranking officials like DGP Sheikh Darvesh Saheb and ADGP Manoj Abraham.

Several reports indicated the Sasi, who has been accused by Anwar of being oblivious to the alleged wrongdoings of the cops, is also facing the music with internal demands for his ouster as the chief minister’s political secretary growing louder.

A seasoned yet contentious figure, Sasi, who held the same post during EK Nayanar's administration in 1996, has weathered a series of scandals, including disciplinary action by the party over accusations of sexual misconduct involving a female comrade in the past.

Behind Pinarayi’s prompt response

It was also quite unusual for Chief Minister Pinarayi, known for his discretion, to announce the inquiry into the allegations made by Anwar at the state conference of the Kerala Police Association, and a gathering where Kumar was present along with other junior-ranking officials.

“Some issues have come to light recently. It has been decided that these issues will be thoroughly investigated by a top-ranked officer in the police force. Discipline is of utmost importance, and any violations will not be tolerated. Action will be taken accordingly,” he had said at the event.

CPI(M)’s state secretary MV Govindan added: “All aspects of the allegations will be examined by the government and the party with the necessary seriousness, and a stance will be taken accordingly.”

The manner and speed with which the matter was handled are proof that the CPI(M) has taken Anwar’s allegations seriously—a move previously deemed unthinkable.

Elephant in the room

Party insiders say, since the LDF came to power in 2016, the only significant blemish on its governance, has been the management of the Home Department, directly handled by Chief Minister Pinarayi. His decision to allow the police to operate with autonomy has proven costly for the party, especially for grassroots comrades who frequently suffer from police neglect.

Grassroots workers rue that many of their complaints go unaddressed and errant officers face no consequences.

Many have also alleged about the ‘saffronisation’ of the police force, with claims that officers from the north, allegedly linked to the Sangh Parivar, are exerting influence and creating a deep state with evident anti-minority sentiment.

Anwar, the whistle-blower

There was widespread displeasure within the party regarding the handling of the situation, but no one dared to address it directly with the chief minister. At this juncture, Anwar stepped in to fill the void, earning significant support from grassroots comrades.

Unlike other independent LDF MLAs, who often remain disconnected from the party machinery, Anwar has maintained a strong connection with the local workers of CPI(M). Over the past decade, he has built this bridge with party workers, enabling him to take on powerful police officers, home department staff, and even the chief minister’s political secretary.

Blazing the trail

He has been an undisputed leader among the party’s cyber warriors, earning the nickname ‘King of the Wasps’. The party's voluntary cyber force, known as ‘Wasps’ for their sharp and stinging attacks on opponents, views him as their chief strategist.

Taking a cue from Anwar, another LDF independent MLA from Malappuram, KT Jaleel, also a former minister, has launched a scathing attack on government officers who are undermining LDF policies. He has vowed to expose them in his upcoming book.

CPI(M)’s self-analyses sessions

It is also intriguing that Anwar's outcry coincided with the start of the CPI(M)'s triannual organisational conferences on September 1. Over the next month, approximately 35,000 branch meetings will focus on discussing and correcting policies.

The conferences are held to review the party's and the government's shortcomings, and address issues such as the state government's performance, allegations against the home department, setbacks in the Lok Sabha elections, and preparations for local elections. This period will see intense political discussions at various levels, including local, area, district, and state conferences, culminating in the party congress scheduled to be held in Madurai in April 2025.

Amplifying murmurs of dissent

After the retirement of VS Achuthanandan, who had been the bete noire of Pinarayi within the party, the conferences became relatively free of factional disputes, making the latter the undisputed leader of the party.

Although there were critics within the party, no significant rebel forces emerged. Anwar's revolt has now tapped into these dissenting voices, but fortunately for the party, no organised opposition is visible at this time. Many believe Anwar's revolt, despite being backed by several internal leaders, is seen as a positive move that could help the party avoid deeper troubles.

Niggling issues

With issues such as central committee member EP Jayarajan's removal from the position of state LDF convenor, leading to his disappointment, and the Hema Committee fiasco involving party MLA and actor M. Mukesh, set to be discussed in the conferences, Anwar has effectively dominated the CPI(M) conference season. Criticism against the government and, in particular, the police is poised to overshadow all conferences, from branch to state levels.

However, the Opposition and the BJP will likely capitalise on the situation. Despite this, the CPI(M) leadership is somewhat relieved that it succeeded in persuading the chief minister to take action against the faction within the home department, effectively preventing an internal coup that could have been disastrous for the party.