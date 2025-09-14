Kerala to begin voter roll revision, sparking fears of Bihar-like exclusion

The contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, criticised in poll-bound Bihar for striking off nearly 65 lakh voters, many from minority and marginalised communities, under the pretext of verification of nationality, is now set to be implemented in Kerala, even as the Supreme Court continues to monitor the fallout in the northern state.

The process, announced by Kerala’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rathan U Kelkar, is set to begin in the coming weeks and will attempt to reconcile the voter list of 2002 with the current rolls of 2025. While the stated aim is to improve accuracy and clear discrepancies, the exercise has raised concerns that marginalised groups, particularly minorities, migrant workers, and non-resident Keralites, could face hurdles in proving their eligibility.

Different from special summary revision

The SIR differs significantly from the routine Special Summary Revision, which generally focuses on updating and correcting existing lists. In this case, the voter list of 2002 will be digitised and matched against the present roll, treating the task almost like a reconstruction from the ground up. Officials say about 80 per cent of the names are expected to align automatically.

Also read: Kerala elections 2026: Left plots comeback by wooing Hindus, and minorities

For the remaining entries, door-to-door verification and fresh documentation will be required. Authorities argue this approach is necessary to address discrepancies that have piled up over decades, given the state’s demographic shifts and patterns of migration.

If conducted with care, the SIR could become an opportunity to modernise and cleanse the voter rolls, enhancing transparency and participation. But if implemented poorly, it risks alienating communities that already feel marginalised and reinforcing fears of targeted exclusion.

However, critics point to recent experiences in Bihar as a cautionary tale. When that state conducted a similar SIR exercise, nearly 65 lakh voters were removed from the rolls, many of them belonging to minority or socially vulnerable communities.

The process triggered widespread protests and legal challenges, with allegations that the verification mechanism was arbitrary and discriminatory. Eventually, the Supreme Court intervened, directing the Election Commission (EC) to publish the names of those who had been removed, along with reasons for their deletion.

Also read: Cong Kerala unit's social media wing chief resigns after ‘Bidi-Bihar’ post sparks row

The court also ruled that Aadhaar must be accepted as proof of identity, though it reiterated that the document cannot be considered as evidence of citizenship.

Bihar story makes Kerala anxious

These developments in Bihar have heightened anxieties in Kerala, which will go to the Assembly polls next year. Given the state’s unique demographic composition, where religious and linguistic minorities constitute a significant proportion of the population, political observers warn that a poorly executed revision could disenfranchise many legitimate voters.

Migrant workers, who often lack permanent residential records, and non-resident Keralites, who may not possess standard documentation, are viewed as especially vulnerable to exclusion.

Also read: Kerala FM warns of huge GST revenue loss, questions Centre’s silence on compensation

Activists fear that bureaucratic hurdles, coupled with low awareness, especially among the migrant communities, about the new process, could lead to omissions that might not be easily rectified before crucial elections.

Kerala CEO allays fears

The CEO, however, has attempted to allay these fears. Kelkar has repeatedly stressed that no eligible citizen will be left out of the rolls. He noted that Kerala plans to design the verification exercise with inclusivity in mind, allowing migrant workers and expatriates to submit documents online to reduce the burden of physical verification.

Officials are also preparing a state-wide awareness campaign to inform citizens about the process, required documents and timelines. Political parties are being called to a consultation on September 20 to discuss concerns, clarify procedural doubts and build consensus before the door-to-door verification begins.

'Kerala process more transparent'

“In Kerala, political parties maintain constant vigilance over voter enrolment by their rivals. While there have been allegations raised by the Congress against the ruling LDF and vice versa, the process here is generally seen as more transparent compared to northern states,” a state government official, who had acted as presiding officer for several elections, told The Federal.

Also read: CPI(M) shifts stance on Sabarimala women's entry issue as Ayyappa Sangamam nears

“However, the rapid growth of the urban population and the influx of migrant workers are emerging as defining factors, and this could become a point of contention during the SIR process. In the last Lok Sabha election, the BJP faced accusations in Thrissur of enrolling false voters in urban flats using forged rental agreements,” the official added.

Legal oversight is another crucial factor shaping Kerala’s SIR. The apex court’s directions in the case of Bihar have already set a precedent that requires transparency and accountability. The EC will be obliged to disclose lists of names that are omitted, along with reasons for exclusion, ensuring that affected citizens have an opportunity to appeal or rectify mistakes.

This legal framework is expected to play a critical role in shaping how Kerala conducts its revision and how much confidence the public will ultimately place in the exercise.

Stakes are high

The stakes are high because Kerala has historically maintained one of the highest voter participation rates in the country. Any erosion of trust in the voter roll could damage the credibility of the state’s electoral process.

With local self-government elections and Assembly polls looming in the coming years, even minor lapses could influence electoral outcomes in a politically charged environment.

Also read: Nationwide SIR rollout: EC holds meeting with state CEOs

Preparations are already underway at the administrative level. Election officials are digitising the 2002 roll and cross-verifying it with present-day records. Once political consultations conclude later this month, the door-to-door enumeration drive will begin. During this phase, field officers will visit households to verify names, collect missing documentation and correct inaccuracies.

Officials say this layer of human verification is designed precisely to ensure that those who may not have digitised records are not inadvertently left out.

After Bihar, all eyes on Kerala

The experience of Bihar has ensured that the eyes of the judiciary, civil society, and political parties will remain fixed on Kerala’s SIR. For many, the question is not simply whether the rolls are accurate but whether the process strengthens or weakens democratic inclusivity.

Also read: Bihar SIR: SC says confusion 'largely trust issue'

If conducted with care, the SIR could become an opportunity to modernise and cleanse the voter rolls, enhancing transparency and participation. But if implemented poorly, it risks alienating communities that already feel marginalised and reinforcing fears of targeted exclusion.

In the voters’ list released by the EC on January 6 this year, Kerala had 2,77,20,818 registered voters. However, the Kerala State Election Commission, in its final list for the upcoming local body elections published last week, has recorded a total of 2,83,12,463 voters.