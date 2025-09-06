Cong Kerala unit's social media wing chief resigns after ‘Bidi-Bihar’ post sparks row

An ill-judged social media post has put the Congress leadership in Kerala on the defensive, leading to the resignation of VT Balram, convenor of the party’s social media wing. The controversy erupted after the official Congress handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared a graphic linking “bidis and Bihar” while commenting on the recent GST revision.

Also read | FIR against MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil for stalking and sexual misconduct

The post, which was intended to highlight contradictions in the Centre’s taxation policy, quickly drew accusations of insensitivity. With the Congress just having wrapped up its Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar under Rahul Gandhi, the remark was branded an affront to the state itself.

BJP slams Congress

Sensing an opportunity, the BJP slammed the Congress at the national level and accused it of insulting the people of Bihar. Faced with mounting criticism, Congress deleted the post, but the damage had already been done.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph acknowledged the lapse, describing the post as careless and ill-judged. “The post reflected a lack of caution. It was inappropriate and has created unnecessary controversy at a sensitive time,” he said.

Joseph added that the incident had forced the party to reflect on how its digital communications were being handled. He also confirmed that the KPCC would reorganise the social media wing to ensure more professionalism and oversight.

Revamp on the cards

The immediate casualty of the storm was VT Balram, who resigned as the convenor of the KPCC social media wing. Balram, a former MLA from Thrithala known for his sharp online interventions, clarified that the decision was not entirely linked to the row. “I had already communicated to the KPCC president my intention to step down. The timing coincided with this controversy, but my decision preceded it,” he said.

Still, the resignation is widely seen as fallout from the episode, given Balram’s role in shaping the party’s online narrative in Kerala.



Also read | Kerala govt defends Global Ayyappa Summit amid opposition scepticism

In the wake of the controversy, the KPCC has announced that it will revamp its social media operations. Joseph said the new system would fix responsibility at multiple levels to avoid similar missteps. “Social media is the frontline of political communication today. We cannot afford lapses of this kind. Accountability and sensitivity will be the guiding principles of the new set-up,” he stressed

For Balram, who has built his reputation as a digital-savvy leader, the resignation marks a personal setback.