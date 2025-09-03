CPI(M) shifts stance on Sabarimala women's entry issue as Ayyappa Sangamam nears

When MV Govindan, the Kerala state secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), said recently that the Sabarimala women’s entry issue was “a closed chapter”, it was not a casual remark. His comment showed the party’s significant repositioning on one of the most divisive issues in the southern state’s recent political history.

Govindan’s words carried particular weight since they were in sharp contrast to the stand taken by his predecessor, the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who, during the height of the 2018-19 turmoil, had said the party would “not compromise” its political position for “ten votes”.

CPI(M)'s shift since 2018 SC verdict

The juxtaposition captures how far the CPI(M) has come since the Supreme Court lifted the age-old ban on women aged between 10 and 50 entering the hill shrine in 2018.

While Kodiyeri’s statement reflected a willingness to bear electoral costs in the name of principle, framing the controversy as part of Kerala’s long history of social reform, Govindan’s formulation treats the dispute as one that has been resolved, with the party’s priority now firmly focused on pilgrim welfare, temple development, and preservation of harmony.

This pendulum’s journey tells the story of how Sabarimala reshaped Kerala politics.

When the apex court delivered its verdict seven years ago, the CPI(M)-led state government under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan quickly aligned itself with the judgment. The administration facilitated police protection for women seeking entry, and Vijayan cast the issue as part of a broader Renaissance tradition.

The entries of Bindu Ammini and Kanakadurga in the shrine in January 2019 were seen as a landmark but they also triggered intense protests.

BJP, RSS got into act

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rastriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) mobilised their cadres on the ground in protest, and rituals were held to purify the temple. The Left was accused of overriding faith in the name of ideology.

The fallout was seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the Left Democratic Front (LDF) was reduced to a single seat out of 20. Within the CPI(M), the defeat was widely read as a backlash from Hindu voters, including segments of the party’s traditional support base.

By late 2019, when the Supreme Court referred the issue to a larger bench, the state government had already begun scaling back its proactive role. By 2022, a police handbook provision enabling women’s entry was formally withdrawn, signalling the completion of the shift.

The BJP and Hindutva groups want the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and the government to withdraw the affidavit submitted in the Supreme Court, in which the state had supported women’s entry into the shrine.

But there could be other backlashes.

'Govt cannot backtrack'

“The government cannot backtrack from its stand on women’s entry in Sabarimala. Retreating from the path of reform will invite a major setback, and any reversal will come at a heavy price,” warned Dalit leader Punnala Sreekumar, who was a key member of the Renaissance Committee formed by the state government after the 2018 verdict.

“The state government has already taken a policy decision on the matter, and it cannot escape responsibility by shifting the burden onto the Devaswom Board. The real question is whether the government is capable of leading a reformed society,” Sreekumar added.

Ayyappa Sangamam and CPI(M)'s shift

The latest chapter in this shift in stance is the upcoming Global Ayyappa Sangamam, scheduled for September 20. Organised jointly by the TDB and backed by the state government, the event aims to present Sabarimala as a global pilgrimage hub, with enhanced infrastructure and a gathering of around 800 devotees from across the world.

TDB president PS Prasanth has described it as a “devotee-first” initiative.

For the CPI(M), participation in such an event underscores its new positioning: aligning with devotee sentiment and projecting itself as a partner in temple development rather than a challenger of custom.

Reactions across the political spectrum highlight the sensitivity of this repositioning. The BJP, which itself shifted from welcoming the 2018 verdict to opposing it, now accuses the LDF of appropriating religious traditions.

“The chief minister and the government should first withdraw their affidavit supporting women’s entry and issue a public apology to the Hindu community. They should withdraw all the cases against our activists and devotees related to the Sabarimala agitation as well, before proceeding with the Ayyappa conclave,” said BJP leader Sobha Surendran.

UDF citicises global conclave

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has criticised the Sangamam as a form of “majority communalism,” while its allies, such as the Indian Union Muslim League, remain cautious in articulating their positions.

Sources indicated that the UDF may withhold cooperation from the global conclave, pointing to what they see as the government’s lack of sincerity. They also suggested the front could pursue a campaign portraying the CPI(M) as aligning with the BJP, should Hindutva leaders choose to participate in the event.

“However, we do have some apprehensions in completely boycotting the event, since our position has consistently been that preserving traditions takes precedence over women’s entry. Our 2021 manifesto even included legislation to uphold those traditions. A final decision will be taken soon,” a senior leader told The Federal.

Feminists raise voice

Feminist voices, meanwhile, have expressed disappointment.

“As far as we are concerned, the government’s affidavit, stating its support for women’s entry into the shrine, still stands. That remains the government’s position until it is formally withdrawn, and I do not believe the government will retract it. The Ayyappa Sangamam, after all, is not the shrine itself but a conference,” said Asha Unnithan, a feminist lawyer based in Thrissur.

“It is not the party but the government that matters here. A party can change its policies and statements, but a government is bound by the Supreme Court’s verdict and the duty to safeguard constitutional rights. If women decide to go to Sabarimala, they will naturally turn to the government for protection. And if the government fails to uphold their rights, then we will approach the court,” she added.

Strategic calculation at play

Within the CPI(M), Govindan’s statement reflects a broader strategic calculation. For some, engaging with the Sangamam is necessary to counter the BJP’s growing influence among Hindu voters. For others, the shift raises concerns about the dilution of the Left’s historic reformist identity.

This tension — between electoral pragmatism and ideological continuity — has become a recurring theme in internal discussions.

As the Sangamam approaches, the contrast between Kodiyeri’s uncompromising stance and Govindan’s pragmatic closure symbolises how Sabarimala has altered the Left’s political compass.

What began as a legal battle over gender equality has evolved into a complex negotiation between faith, politics, and electoral realities. Whether this repositioning helps the CPI(M) regain its lost ground or sparks further debate within its own ranks will become clearer as Kerala moves toward the 2026 Assembly elections.