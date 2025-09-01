SC on Bihar SIR: Confusion 'largely trust issue', political parties should 'activate' themselves

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 1) said that the confusion over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar is "largely trust issue" and asked political parties to "activate" themselves.

The Election Commission (EC) told the Supreme Court that any extension of the September 1 deadline to file claims, objections will disrupt the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and also the finalisation of the electoral roll.

The apex court is hearing pleas of RJD and AIMIM seeking extension of the deadline to file claims and objections in Bihar SIR.

A total of 99.5 per cent of electors of 2.74 crore in draft electoral rolls in Bihar SIR have filed eligibility documents till now, the EC told the court.

The EC also told the apex court that it is issuing notices within seven days to electors whose documents are incomplete, and it is a continuing exercise.

RJD’s assertion of filing 36 claims is incorrect and only 10 were filed, the EC told the court.

