Coast Guard seizes 5 tonnes of drugs from fishing boat in Andaman waters

The Coast Guard has seized around five tonnes of drugs from a fishing boat in the Andaman waters, described as its biggest ever haul of its kind.

Military officials provided no further details.

This follows similar seizures by anti-narcotics agencies across the country on drug smuggling cartels.

Gujarat haul

Again in early November, about 700 kg of Methamphetamine, known as meth, was seized and eight Iranian nationals were arrested from Indian territorial waters off the Gujarat coast.

According to the Narcotics Control Bureau, the operations were launched based on intelligence inputs.

In April this year, ₹600 crore worth of drugs was seized from a Pakistani boat off the Gujarat coast. 14 crew members on board the vessel were arrested at that time.