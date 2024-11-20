Gujarat struggles to block narcotics inflow through porous coastline

Having the country's longest coastline, 138 uninhabited islands, and proximity to Afghanistan, have spelt trouble for Gujarat. The state has a highly porous border, making it a drug trafficking hub. The Gujarat government is fighting it on mission mode. In February this year, it invited central agencies to operate in the state along with the Gujarat police, Out of this was born the Narcotics Control Bureau's Operation Sagar Manthan, constituting NCB officers, commandos and intelligence wing officers of the Navy, the Indian Coast Guard, and the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). On November 15, the Gujarat (ATS), the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Navy, in a joint operation titled Sagar Manthan 4, seized more than 700 kg of methamphetamine (meth) and arrested eight Iranian nationals from Gujarat’s Porbandar district. The drug bust was part of the multi-agency joint operation targeted to curb drug inflow through Gujarat's 1,607-km coastline, the longest among all Indian states. Operation Sagar Manthan In February, the team carried out its first operation — Sagar Manthan-1 — resulting in a 3132-kg drug haul including three different types of narcotics. Five Pakistani crew members aboard a vessel were arrested. Watch | 'Cooking' up trouble: These guys took Breaking Bad too seriously and set up meth lab “Since the beginning of the joint operations this year, about 3,300 kg of contraband, including 3110 kg of charas or hashish, 158.3 kg of crystal meth, and 24.6 kg of heroin has been recovered. Most of them are either from Afghanistan or bear the stamp of ‘Ras Awad Goods Co., produce of Pakistan’,” Sunil Joshi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Gujarat ATS, told The Federal. Gujarat’s 1,607-km coastline stretches from the south to its western part and is divided into three geographical sections. The Gulf of Kutch in Kutch district in the west and the Saurashtra coastline covering seven districts (Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Junagadh, Amreli) share maritime borders with Pakistan and Iran. Along the southern part of the state is the Gulf of Khambhat region.

Increased inflow since Taliban return

The entry of drugs through the vast coastline has always been a problem for the Gujarat government. Gujarat police data reveal that until 2020-21, drugs used to come in through the coastal areas of Kutch only. But since 2022, drugs have been seized from multiple districts along the coastline from Umarwada in the south to Porbandar in the west, increasing the inflow of drugs via the maritime border of Gujarat. “Since the Taliban came to power in August 2021, Gujarat has seen an increase in the inflow of drugs. In August 2021, two mid-sea operations were carried out by the ATS off the Mundra coast, Kutch, where 35 kg and 77 kg of heroin were seized, followed by the seizure of 146 kg of heroin from the coastal villages of Saurashtra. In all the cases, the drug was of Afghanistan origin,” said Vikas Shahay, Director General of Police (DGP), Gujarat. Golden Crescent Route Over the past five years, 93,691 kg of drugs, including 2,229 litres of liquid drugs and 73,163 kg of pills and powder, have been confiscated along the coastal districts of the state. Of those, drugs worth Rs 8,000 were seized in 2023 alone. In June 2024, the BSF found around 10-20 kg of drug packets in the Sir Creek area of Kutch almost daily.

The route for smuggling drugs | Courtesy: Indian Coast Guard via National Maritime Foundation