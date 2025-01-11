Dark web, cryptocurrency, drones continue to be a challenge: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday (January 11) that the dark web, cryptocurrency, online marketplace, and drones continue to be a challenge for the country and these have to be checked by strict measures.

Chairing a regional conference on “Drug Trafficking and National Security” in New Delhi, Shah also asserted that the country will not allow even a single kg of drugs to be smuggled in or out of the country.

He said the government has not only been successful in eliminating many networks of drugs, but the terrorism linked with them too was also destroyed. He said many cases of narco-terrorism were busted in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh and these were major achievements.

"The use of dark web, cryptocurrency, online marketplace, drones continue to be a challenge for us even today," he said.

‘Technical solution needed’

Shah said a technical solution to these problems have to be found through joint efforts by the states and the central government and technocrats for the country's security and development.

He said the fight against drugs has gained a new strength under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"In the last 10 years, there has been a seven-fold increase in the seizure of drugs which is a major achievement. The Modi government has given a strong message of destroying the entire ecosystem of drugs through strict action," he said.

Drugs worth ₹16,914 crore seized in 2024

The home minister said that in 2024, by seizing drugs worth ₹16,914 crore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and police across the country took the biggest action against drugs, which is a significant step in making a drug-free society.

"No country can move forward on the path of development with a young generation suffering from drug addiction. It is our responsibility that we all fight this challenge together and make all efforts to win this battle," he said.

Shah said that during 2004-14, a total of 3.63 lakh kg of drugs were seized while during 2014-24, altogether 24 lakh kg of drugs were seized - a seven-fold increase as compared to the previous decade.

He said drugs worth ₹8,150 crore were disposed of in 2004-14 but in 2014-24, drugs worth ₹54,851 crore were destroyed - eight times more than the previous decade.

The conference, organised by the NCB, aims to address the growing concern of drug trafficking and its impact on national security, with a special focus on eight states and Union Territories of northern India.

Drug disposal fortnight

Shah also launched the drug disposal fortnight starting from Saturday to January 25. He said that during this period, one lakh kg of narcotics worth ₹8,600 crore will be destroyed.

The home minister also inaugurated the new office complex of the NCB's Bhopal zonal unit and extension of the MANAS-2 helpline to all 36 states and UTs.

The main focus of the conference is on the sharing of real-time information from the National Narcotics Helpline 'MANAS' portal with the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of states and UTs, evaluating the progress of states in combating drug trafficking, and assessing the effectiveness of the Narcotics Coordination Mechanism (NCORD).

‘Whole-of-govt’ approach

Other issues to be discussed at the conference include strengthening and enhancing the functionality of State Forensic Science Laboratories (SFSLs), utilising the NIDAAN database to bolster efforts against drug trafficking, implementing provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, establishing special NDPS courts for the speedy trial of drug-related cases, and fostering a whole-of-government approach to ensure comprehensive collaboration among all agencies to combat drug trafficking and abuse effectively.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government of India has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against drug trafficking, an official release said.

Drug-free India by 2047

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is implementing a three-pronged strategy to achieve a drug-free India by 2047. This includes strengthening institutional frameworks, enhancing coordination among narcotics agencies, and launching a public awareness campaign.

The conference is being attended by governors, lieutenant governors, chief ministers, and senior officers from the eight participating states and UTs.

Senior officers from various central ministries, departments, and law enforcement agencies also attended the conference.

(With agency inputs)