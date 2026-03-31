Kerala BJP chief terms Congress' FCRA Bill claim ‘election propaganda’

Lashing out at the Congress over its allegation that the Centre’s FCRA Bill targets Christians, BJP Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday (March 31) dubbed the Opposition party’s claim as nothing but propaganda ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

Elaborating further, the state BJP chief said that the Centre was amending the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to crack down on money laundering by entities receiving funds from abroad.

"Congress is claiming that the FCRA Amendment Bill will adversely impact the Christian community. This is a lie. It is a propaganda being spread just before the Assembly polls," he said.

Clarification on FCRA impact

Chandrasekhar clarified that no one would face harassment due to the bill, adding that it would be wrong to say that Christians would be affected by it, as Christian, Muslim and Hindu community organisations, as well as various other trusts and educational institutions, were receiving funds under FCRA.

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"So, don't twist it to say that only the Christians will be affected. Please do not jump to conclusions and take up the Congress narrative," Chandrasekhar said.

‘Why is Congress concerned’

He further stated that religious organisations and institutions were properly utilising the funds they received and questioned the Congress’ concerns.

"Why is the Congress concerned?" he asked. "Is it laundering money received from abroad under FCRA? Are they misusing it? This propaganda was expected by us. They have nothing to say about development or the future of the state and the children here,” added Chandrasekhar.

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"They also have nothing to say about what they did for Kerala when they were in power. Whatever false propaganda they run, we will bust it," he said.

Call against politicisation

The BJP leader said the issue should not be politicised and instead called for discussions on the matter.

He also asked, "Do you think we are stupid to bring such an amendment just 10 days before the election?" Chandrasekhar went on to criticise the CPI(M), describing it as the “B-team of the Congress,” and questioned the Left party over accepting support from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), which he referred to as the political arm of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

Attack on CPI (M) over SDPI

He said State General Education Minister V Sivankutty had indicated that the Left would accept SDPI’s support.

"Realising the damage it can cause, the CM on Tuesday said that SDPI support will not be taken. So, there is confusion within them on the issue," the BJP leader said.

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He further alleged that a party which ruled the state for 10 years is now seeking SDPI’s backing in a bid to return to power.

"Is this what CPI(M) meant when it said everything would be fine after it comes to power?" Chandrasekhar questioned.

(With agency inputs)