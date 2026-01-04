Kerala Vigilance seeks CBI probe against LoP Satheesan in FCRA case

In what could be a headache for Kerala’s Opposition Congress ahead of the state’s Assembly elections, the state’s Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against V D Satheesan, the Leader of Opposition, over alleged irregularities in the collection of money from abroad for a rehabilitation project called ‘Punarjani’, official sources on Saturday (January 3) said.

They added that the vigilance report that includes the recommendation has been submitted to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The report confirmed that the VACB has sought a probe by the premier investigating agency, citing alleged breaches of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

It is claimed that Satheesan travelled internationally after receiving authorisation from the central government for a personal visit and gathered funds abroad, which were subsequently deposited into accounts in Kerala.

The report has recommended the central probe under Section 3(2)(a) of the FCRA Act, 2010, which bars any person residing in India or any Indian citizen residing abroad from accepting foreign contributions on behalf of a political party, sources said.

Assembly Speaker advised to initiate action

It has also been suggested that the Assembly Speaker take action against Satheesan in accordance with Rule 41 of Appendix II of the Assembly's Rules of Procedure, citing purported legal violations made in his role as an MLA.

As per the findings of the VACB, funds were mobilised from abroad by forming a foundation named Manappattu Foundation for the ‘Punarjani’ project.

The report said GBP 22,500 (around Rs 19.95 lakh) was collected from various individuals in the UK and transferred to the foundation’s account.

The money was allegedly routed to the foundation’s FCRA account through a UK-based NGO, Midland International Aid Trust (MIAT), the VACB claimed.

The vigilance department has also examined a video in which Satheesan, a five-time legislator from Paravur, was allegedly seen requesting participants at an event in the UK to contribute GBP 500 each for purchasing weaving machines as part of the rehabilitation of flood-affected women, the sources added.

Satheesan reacts, says he would fight

The veteran leader reacted to the issue, saying he would fight the matter both personally and politically.

He said he had no objection to a CBI probe and was confident the case would not stand legal scrutiny.

“I do not need any special consideration or favour. I am confident that the case will not stand legally. If the intention is to file a case against me when elections are around the corner, I will face it politically and legally,” he told reporters in Wayanad.

The Opposition leader also said the vigilance had earlier dropped the case after a detailed probe, claiming that investigators could not find any evidence against him.

“There are several reports submitted by investigating officers. What they told me during the probe is something I still hold with pride,” Satheesan added.

He also posted on X about the matter, saying, "The #Punarjani case has no legal basis. Vigilance earlier rejected the complaint; it’s being revived before elections for political reasons. I welcome any probe—even by the #CBI—and will face it legally and politically."

Congress backs Opposition leader

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders backed Satheesan and strongly criticised the government’s move to recommend a CBI probe, alleging it was politically motivated ahead of the Assembly elections due in a few months.

All India Congress Committee General-Secretary and Kerala MP K C Venugopal termed the move a "political gimmick" by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Left Democratic Front government in the state, while Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said it was a futile exercise as the Vigilance had earlier found nothing against Satheesan.

Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, K Muraleedharan, Benny Behanan and Shanimol Usman also criticised the Vijayan government over the vigilance recommendation.

For the govt to take a call, says Govindan

Meanwhile, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan earlier in the day said it was for the state government to take a call on the vigilance recommendation.

He said the CPI(M) has a clear stand on the functioning of central agencies and noted that the allegation pertained to the alleged mobilisation of foreign funds.

“The government will take whatever action is legally permissible in the matter,” he said.

State Law Minister P Rajeeve refused to issue any statement on the matter in the capacity of a minister. He said the recommendation, if any, would be looked into by the law department before a decision is taken.

(With agency inputs)