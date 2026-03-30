Pinarayi Vijayan joins chorus against FCRA overhaul, urges PM to withdraw bill

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), citing serious concerns raised by minority communities and religious institutions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi said certain provisions in the draft bill have triggered widespread anxiety among minority groups and organisations managing religious establishments across the country.

He stressed that the concerns must be addressed before any further steps are taken on the legislation.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 (FCRA Bill) was introduced in Lok Sabha on Wednesday (March 26). It proposes to tighten government control over foreign funds for Indian NGOs. It introduces a "designated authority" to take control of assets from cancelled or surrendered licenses, mandates stricter compliance.

Minority bodies have objected to provisions that would empower the Union government – primarily expressing concern about how a new licensing authority that is being set up will function – that will be able to deny renewal or cancel licences and assume control over institutions, funds, properties and assets of NGOs and minority bodies.

A key concern

Meanwhile, in his letter, Vijayan highlighted a key provision in the amendment states that if an organisation’s application for renewal of FCRA registration is rejected or not processed within the stipulated time, the registration certificate would be deemed cancelled.

Vijayan pointed out that this could have far-reaching consequences.

The draft bill also proposes that in such cases, foreign contributions and assets of the organisation would come under the control of an authority designated by the central government. The Chief Minister argued that the existing provisions in the 2010 FCRA are adequate to deal with any activities that are against public interest, making such changes unnecessary.

He warned that even technical delays—such as late submission of renewal applications or procedural lapses—could result in organisations losing control over their assets. This, he said, could lead to a situation where assets are temporarily taken over by the Centre, and if renewal is not secured within the prescribed time, could even result in confiscation.

Call for consultative approach

Vijayan also highlighted that the concerns gain significance in the backdrop of reported attacks on places of worship in various parts of the country. He described the apprehensions expressed by minority communities as both serious and justified.

Calling for a more consultative approach, the Chief Minister urged the Centre to step back from moving ahead with the amendment until the issues raised by stakeholders, including minority groups, are adequately addressed.