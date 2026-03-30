Pinarayi Vijayan joins chorus against FCRA overhaul, urges PM to withdraw bill
Citing "grave anxiety" among minority groups and religious institutions, Kerala CM warns amendments could lead to arbitrary asset seizure and executive overreach
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the Centre to reconsider and withdraw the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), citing serious concerns raised by minority communities and religious institutions.
Minority bodies have objected to provisions that would empower the Union government – primarily expressing concern about how a new licensing authority that is being set up will function – that will be able to deny renewal or cancel licences and assume control over institutions, funds, properties and assets of NGOs and minority bodies.
A key concern
He warned that even technical delays—such as late submission of renewal applications or procedural lapses—could result in organisations losing control over their assets. This, he said, could lead to a situation where assets are temporarily taken over by the Centre, and if renewal is not secured within the prescribed time, could even result in confiscation.
Call for consultative approach
Earlier too, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) expressed “grave concern” over the proposed amendments to the FCRA, saying it could enable “executive overreach” into constitutionally guaranteed freedoms under the pretext of licence renewal. It warned that the amendments raise serious concerns about “undue interference” in the functioning of minority institutions and civil society organisations.