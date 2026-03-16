    • The Federal
    BJP unveils first list for Kerala polls.
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    The BJP is looking to make serious inroads in Kerala politics in the 2026 elections and has fielded some top names from its ranks for the April 9 battle, including Union Minister George Kurian, former Union minister V Muraleedharan and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is also the state chief of the party.

    BJP's first list of 47 candidates for Kerala polls out; Union Minister George Kurian to contest

    Former central ministers Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is the current state chief, and V Muraleedharan, have also been fielded for the April 9 elections

    The Federal
    16 March 2026 5:44 PM IST  (Updated:2026-03-16 12:23:21)

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has seen a gradual growth in Kerala over the past few years and elections, released the first list of candidates for the state Assembly elections scheduled for April 9.

    Also read: Five elections, and a moment of reckoning for Congress, BJP and EC

    The saffron party, which is leading the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state for an anticipated three-way fight involving the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF), unveiled its list a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the elections in four states and one Union Territory.

    Kerala has 140 Assembly seats, and to form a government, a party/alliance has to get 71. The results will be announced on May 4.

    State chief, current Union minister to contest

    Among the notable names that the list features are the state BJP president, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who will contest from Nemom constituency. Besides Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan is another former Union minister who has been picked for the elections and will fight from Kazhakoottam. The BJP also nominated George Kurian, a current Union minister, to contest from Kanjirappally.

    Also read: As Kerala goes to polls on April 9, can LDF rewrite history a second time?

    Full list of BJP's 47 candidates and their constituencies

    K Surendran, Manjeshwar

    Manulal Meloth, Udma

    Balraj M, Kanhangad

    AP Gangadharan, Payyannur

    KK Vinod Kumar, Azhikode

    C Raghunath, Kannur

    P Shyam Raj, Mananthavady

    Kavitha AS, Sulthanbathery

    K Dileep, Vadakara

    Ramadas Manaleri, Kuttiadi

    CP Vipin Chandran, Nadapuram

    CR Praphul Krishnan, Quilandy

    M Mohanan Master, Perambra

    CP Satheeshan, Balusseri

    T Devadas, Elathur

    Navya Haridas, Kozhikode North

    T Raneesh, Kozhikode South

    KP Prakash Babu, Beypore

    VK Sajeevan, Kunnamangalam

    Sanku T Das, Shornur

    Major Ravi, Ottappalam

    C Krishnakumar, Malampuzha

    Sobha Surendran, Palakkad

    K Balakrishnan, Chelakkara

    KK Aneesh Kumar, Manalur

    Padmaja Venugopal, Thrissur

    Santosh Cherakulam, Irinjalakuda

    S Rajendran, Devikulam

    Shone George, Pala

    K Ajith, Vaikom

    George Kurian, Kanjirappally

    PC George, Poonjar

    Arun Anirudhan, Ambalappuzha

    Sandeep Vachaspathi, Haripad

    MV Gopakumar, Chengannur

    Anoop Antony Joseph, Thiruvalla

    Jithin Dev, Karunagappally

    Raji Prasad, Kunnathur

    R Reshmi, Kottarakkara

    BB Gopakumar, Chathannoor

    P Sudheer, Attingal

    Yuvaraj Gokul, Nedumangad

    V Muraleedharan, Kazhakoottam

    R Sreelekha, Vattiyoorkavu

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Nemom

    Gireesh Neyyar, Parassala

    PK Krishnadas, Kattakkada

    The Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India of the LDF announced more than 100 candidates together for the polls on Sunday (March 15), hours after the commission’s announcement.

    Assembly Elections 2026Kerala assembly electionsBJPRajeev Chandrasekhar
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