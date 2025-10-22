Siddaramaiah in final phase of political career, says son Yathindra

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son, Yathindra, kicked up a storm in the state Congress on Wednesday (October 22) by saying that his father was in the final phase of his career and should become a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to his party colleague and Cabinet Minister Satish Jarkiholi.

The development comes at a time when Siddaramaiah has repeatedly tried to put to rest speculations regarding being replaced by his deputy DK Shivakumar as the Chief Minister for the top post in the state.

Yathindra lauds Jarkiholi

Yathindra made the remarks while addressing the gathering at an event in Belagavi, where Jarkiholi was also present. He hailed Jarkiholi for his leadership prowess and said that in the current stage of his political career, Siddaramaiah needs a leader with a “strong ideology” whom he can be a mentor to.

"My father is in the final phase of his political career. At this stage, he needs a leader with a strong ideology and a progressive mindset whom he can be a 'margdarshak' (mentor) to,” said Yathindra.

Calls Jarkiholi a ‘rare leader’

He also said that Jarkiholi is capable of upholding Congress’ ideology and can effectively lead the party, adding that a leader with such “ideological conviction” was rare.

“Jarkiholi is someone who can uphold the Congress party's ideology and lead the party effectively. I firmly believe that finding a leader with such ideological conviction is rare, and I wish he continues this good work,” added Yathindra as quoted by NDTV.

What caused the speculation

The report further states that the speculation over Siddaramaiah being replaced by DK Shivakumar was fuelled by Congress MP LR Shivarame Gowda, who had urged the party high command to resolve the issue.

"There's no doubt about Shivakumar eventually becoming chief minister, but the final decision rests with the high command. They understand how to manage the party and balance both the chief minister and the deputy chief minister. In the end, hard work always pays off," Gowda had said, reported NDTV.

The report, quoting sources, further stated that despite the Congress leadership’s denial, there are two distinct camps in the party in Karnataka led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, adding that Jarkiholi is known to belong to the former one.