Siddaramaiah urges people to stay away from ‘sanatanis’, be cautious of RSS

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday (October 18) urged people to stay away from ‘sanatanis’ and remain wary of the RSS and Sangh Parivar, accusing them of having historically opposed BR Ambedkar and the Constitution he framed.

Stay away from 'sanatanis'

“Keep your company right. Associate with those who stand for social progress, not with those who resist change or with ‘sanatanis’,” Siddaramaiah said while inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of Mysore University and dedicating the new Jnana Darshana building.

Referring to the recent incident in which a shoe was hurled at Chief Justice of India BR Gavai, Siddaramaiah remarked, “The fact that a ‘sanatani’ threw a shoe at the Chief Justice shows that 'sanatanis' and orthodox elements still exist in society. This act should be condemned not just by Dalits but by everyone. Only then can we claim that society is moving on the path of change.”

He further alleged that the RSS and Sangh Parivar had long opposed Ambedkar’s Constitution and continued to do so, urging people to remain alert.

Calling Ambedkar a visionary who harnessed knowledge for social transformation, Siddaramaiah said, “Ambedkar gained knowledge to understand society and used it throughout his life to change it.”

Siddaramaiah hails Ambedkar

Accusing the BJP and Sangh Parivar of spreading false propaganda using Ambedkar’s name, he added, “They are spreading lies that Congress defeated Ambedkar in the elections. But the truth is what Ambedkar himself wrote in his own handwriting, ‘Savarkar and Dange defeated me.’ Such truths must be told to expose the falsehoods of the Sangh Parivar.”

Speaking about the Ambedkar School of Economics, Siddaramaiah said, “I established it so that students studying Ambedkar can walk in his path. Ambedkar is matchless, another Ambedkar like him will never be born, but everyone should follow his ideals.”

Praising Ambedkar’s contribution to the nation, the chief minister said, "He studied and absorbed all the constitutions of the world and gave India the best Constitution suitable for its society."

Call for progressive thinking

Siddaramaiah talked about his belief in the philosophies of Buddha, Basava, and Ambedkar. “That’s why I hope rationality and scientific temper will grow. Don’t be someone who studies science but continues to believe in blind faith,” he said.

He also commended Mysore University’s Ambedkar Study Centre on completing 25 years, calling the inauguration of the 'Vishwa Jnani Ambedkar Sabha Bhavana,' "a welcome step".

“Unequal opportunities have created inequality. Education isn’t anyone’s ancestral property. What people need is opportunity. Once given, they can become scholars and intellectuals,” Siddaramaiah said, reiterating that Ambedkar was “a great visionary who used his knowledge for social transformation.”

