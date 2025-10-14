Bomb threat to Karnataka CM, Dy CM: Emails sent from TN, say police

Days after emails were sent threatening to blow up the residences of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, state police on Tuesday (October 14) said that the department has launched a probe into the matter.

The bomb threat emails were sent on Saturday (October 11), and it turned out to be a hoax.

According to a senior police official, an SIT has also been formed to nab those who sent the emails. Karnataka police are attempting to locate a man from Tamil Nadu who is allegedly involved in this incident.

Case registered

The state police said that the emails were sent from a particular ID, 'aarna.ashwinshekher@outlook.com', to the Tamil Nadu DGP on October 11. Following this, officials of the Karnataka police were immediately alerted, and necessary precautionary measures were taken.

The purported email from the sender claimed that “four RDX devices and several IEDs” were planted at the residences of both leaders and would be “detonated remotely.” As per protocol, precautionary measures were initiated.

The Bengaluru police conducted search operations at both residences with the bomb detection and disposal squad. However, after thorough checks, the emails were declared a hoax, a senior police officer said.

The officer added that the police had registered a case against the sender of the email at Halasuru Gate police station under sections 351(4) (criminal intimidation) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Frequent emails

“The particular email ID has been tracked to a man from Tamil Nadu, and efforts are on to nab the culprit. However, what we have observed is that in the past few months, we have been receiving such emails with similar threats and content, which later turned out to be hoaxes,” he said.

“A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been formed to trace those behind such hoax emails. Further investigation is underway,” he added.

