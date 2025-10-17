‘Just because...Infosys...’: Siddaramaiah slams Murthys over caste survey

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday (October 17) lashed out at Sudha Murthy and her husband, Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy, after they opted out of the State Government’s ongoing Karnataka Social and Educational Survey. Siddaramaiah, in a sharp retort, said that he has clarified several times that it was not a backward classes survey and wondered, “Just because they are Infosys-are they all knowing?”

‘If they don’t understand, what can I do’

Asserting that the survey was an enumeration of the entire population of the state, the Chief Minister said that if Sudha Murthy and Narayana Murthy are unable to grasp the fact, then what can he do about it? He also said that they might have got the wrong information.

"That is left to them. This is not a backward class survey. If they haven't understood-what can I do? If they haven't understood-what can I do? Just because they are Infosys-are they all-knowing? We have said 20 times that it is not a backward-class survey. This is an entire population survey," said Siddaramaiah.

‘They may have wrong information’

"We have clarified many times, even after that Sudha and Narayan Murthy think it is a backward classes survey. It is wrong. The central government is also conducting a survey. What will they do? They might have wrong information,” he added as quoted by India Today.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar stated that participation in the survey is entirely optional, emphasising, “We don’t force anybody to participate in the survey. It’s on a volunteer basis.”

‘Don’t belong to any backward caste’

Earlier, Sudha Murthy, Rajya Sabha MP, and her husband Narayana Murthy, have opted out of the ongoing caste survey in Karnataka.

They signed self-declaration forms asserting that they do not belong to any backward caste and refused to provide their information via the pro forma issued by the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission.

When enumerators visited their residence, they indicated they did not wish to participate in the government-conducted survey for backward communities.

What Sudha Murthy said

Sudha Murthy also wrote in Kannada that they do not belong to any backward community and therefore will not take part. The survey, which began on September 22, was scheduled to conclude on October 7 but has been extended to October 18. Schools have been closed during the survey period due to teacher involvement, and make-up classes will be held later to compensate for lost days.